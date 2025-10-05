Bills Central

Stunning drone footage shows Highmark Stadium construction ahead of Bills-Patriots

While the Bills have a 13-game winning streak in their current stadium, construction on their new home is approximately 75 percent complete.

Richie Whitt

Construction crews work on the Bills' new Highmark Stadium in July 2025.
Construction crews work on the Bills' new Highmark Stadium in July 2025. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NBC's Sunday Night Football will feature a "White Out," the Buffalo Bills' new "Rivalries" uniforms and, likely, a victory over the AFC East division rival New England Patriots.

Something else that will get air time: the construction site across Abbott Street.

While Josh Allen and the Bills play the Pats in old Highmark Stadium for the last time, the new stadium just down the street continues to take shape. NBC's game coverage will give viewers an update, so here's our sneak peek of the looming peek.

New drone footage of the stadium shows the new stadium's roof intact, and what appears to be several thousands of seats already installed. The $2.1 billion project, which had its groundbreaking in June 2023, is approximately 75 percent complete an on schedule to open in time for Bills' preseason games in August 2026.

The beauty of new Highmark is it will mute Buffalo's harsh winter weather elements without being a sanitized dome. The unique canopy roof includes a high-tech "snow melt" system that will protect fans, without literally putting a roof over their heads. It is also specially designed to amplify the noise of Bills Mafia.

Old Highmark - where the Bills have won 13 consecutive games - seats 71,000. The new place will hold just 62,000.

Along with keeping with Buffalo's tradition of playing outdoor football, our favorite part of new Highmark: a natural grass field.

Construction continues on the Bills new stadium in July 2025.
Construction continues on the Bills new stadium in July 2025. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.