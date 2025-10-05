Stunning drone footage shows Highmark Stadium construction ahead of Bills-Patriots
NBC's Sunday Night Football will feature a "White Out," the Buffalo Bills' new "Rivalries" uniforms and, likely, a victory over the AFC East division rival New England Patriots.
Something else that will get air time: the construction site across Abbott Street.
While Josh Allen and the Bills play the Pats in old Highmark Stadium for the last time, the new stadium just down the street continues to take shape. NBC's game coverage will give viewers an update, so here's our sneak peek of the looming peek.
New drone footage of the stadium shows the new stadium's roof intact, and what appears to be several thousands of seats already installed. The $2.1 billion project, which had its groundbreaking in June 2023, is approximately 75 percent complete an on schedule to open in time for Bills' preseason games in August 2026.
The beauty of new Highmark is it will mute Buffalo's harsh winter weather elements without being a sanitized dome. The unique canopy roof includes a high-tech "snow melt" system that will protect fans, without literally putting a roof over their heads. It is also specially designed to amplify the noise of Bills Mafia.
Old Highmark - where the Bills have won 13 consecutive games - seats 71,000. The new place will hold just 62,000.
Along with keeping with Buffalo's tradition of playing outdoor football, our favorite part of new Highmark: a natural grass field.
