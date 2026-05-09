Schedule Release Date Set: Everything We Know About Buffalo Bills Schedule

This is about to be a historic season for the Buffalo Bills, who will begin play in a new stadium for the first time in 53 years.

Since 1973, Highmark Stadium, which has also been known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium, has been the team's home. This year, that changes as they move to the new Highmark Stadium, a $2.2 billion work of art.

We don't know for sure when their first regular season home game will take place this year just yet, but that will change soon. The NFL revealed when they will release the 2026 schedule, and here's a look at everything we know.

When will the NFL Schedule be Released?

Bills QB Josh Allen huddles up players tunnel before taking the field for their game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The league announced that they will release the schedule during a primetime event on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The league has turned the schedule release into a big event, and the upcoming campaign will be unveiled on ESPN and the NFL Network.

As is always the case, leaks are sure to come out leading up to the full reveal.

While we don't know exactly when the Bills will face each opponent this year, we do know which teams they will face. As always, Buffalo will have games both at home and on the road against their AFC East rivals. They will also face off with the four teams from AFC West and NFC North.

They will also have to take on the second-place team in the AFC South and AFC North, since they finished second in their division.

With the stage set, let's see which of these opponents will be coming to Buffalo, and which ones the Bills will face on the road.

Buffalo Bills 2026 Home Opponents

Buffalo Bills celebrate the win against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills 2026 Away Opponents

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams

With the opponents set and the release coming soon, Bills On SI writer Owen Klein created an ideal schedule for this upcoming season for Buffalo. He has the Bills starting out on the road against the New York Jets and waiting until Week 2 for their home opener.

This would be ideal for Buffalo, since so much attention will be focused on the new season overall. By waiting until Week 2, the new stadium will have a bigger spotlight, especially since Klein has them on Sunday Night Football against the defending AFC East champs, the New England Patriots.