Predicting Buffalo Bills' 2026 Schedule Week by Week Including Six Primetime Games
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No Artificial Intelligence or computer algorithms needed here.
The Buffalo Bills' schedule predicted below was built by hand — pen and paper.
Even without the luxury of the NFL's cutting-edge technological schedules aides, we think we did a pretty decent job.
We used the confirmed Week 2 home opener and the rumored Week 1 trip to Las Vegas as a starting point.
The primetime factor was also heavily weighted as the Bills are a candidate to receive the maximum six exposures. We initially predicted four more primetime matchups for Buffalo in addition to the Highmark Stadium opener set for September 17 on Thursday Night Football.
"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of primetime games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy [five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen] is your quarterback. Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo Podcast.
For this projection, we gave the Bills the maximum six preimtime exposures, including a Christmas night game.
With eight home games, nine road games and one bye week, here's our 2026 Bills' schedule proposal.
We'll find out just how accurate this educated guess is when the NFL Schedule Release goes live at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14.
2026 Bills' Schedule Proposal
Week 1 — Bills at Raiders, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (Sep. 13)
Week 2 — Bills vs. Lions, TNF at 8:15 p.m. (Sep. 17)
Week 3 — Bills vs. Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Sep. 27)
Week 4 — Bills at Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Oct. 4)
Week 5 — Bills vs. Patriots, SNF at 8:20 p.m. (Oct. 11)
Week 6 — Bills at Broncos, MNF at 8:15 p.m (Oct. 19)
Week 7 — Bye
Week 8 - Bills at Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Nov. 1)
Week 9 — Bills vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Nov. 8)
Week 10 — Bills at Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Nov. 15)
Week 11 — Bills vs. Chargers, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Nov. 22)
Week 12 — Bills vs. Bears, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Nov. 29)
Week 13 — Bills at Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Dec. 6)
Week 14 — Bills at Rams, MNF at 8:15 p.m. (Dec. 14)
Week 15 — Bills vs. Ravens, SNF at 8:20 p.m. (Dec. 20)
Week 16 — Bills at Packers, Christmas at 8:20 p.m. (Dec. 25)
Week 17 — Bills vs. Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. (Jan. 3)
Week 18 — Bills at Patriots, TBD
Bills' 2026 opponents
HOME (8) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens
ROAD (9) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.