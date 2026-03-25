Pat McAfee Raves About Bills' New Highmark Stadium Statues

The opening of the new Highmark Stadium is getting closer, and on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills revealed renderings of bison statues set to connect the stadium's Family Circle.

These sculptures are currently being built from a steel substructure and a stainless-steel outer layer at ART Research Enterprises in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The project is led by sculpture artist Blessing Hancock, and the statues will surround plaques of Bills greats through the years.

The news drew the attention of The Pat McAfee Show, which featured a segment on the statues' rendering on Tuesday, with the hosts reacting to them.

Pat McAfee's reaction

BREAKING NEWS: There will be MASSIVE BISON outside of Highmark Stadium in Buffalo..



I like the size of these Bison #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/R3tNDWSAx4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2026

"They will be so big that it will not embarrass the entire franchise with little baby bison," McAfee said. "These bison are big. These bison are strong. These bison are ready to go on a run, maybe, to the Super Bowl."

After viewing the official daytime rendering, the crew pulled up an AI-generated nighttime version to get an idea of what it could look like before an official rendering is released. McAfee said he liked what he saw before seeing what it'll actually look like in Orchard Park.

"We were worried they were gonna give some Mickey Mouse bison, weren't we, A.J.?" McAfee said. "Bison are strong, powerful, a historic piece of the United States of America, and the Buffalo Bills? They did it, A.J."

The bison feature several fascinating details that should make them a treat for any Bills fan approaching the stadium on game days.

Detailing the bison

Buffalo Bills

Three statues will stand just outside the stadium: a bull, a cow and a calf, symbolizing family. Each will feature red illuminated slanting stripes down its sides, similar to the Bills' logo, creating a commanding presence for visitors

The bull will be 27 feet tall and 29 feet long and weigh about 23,000 pounds, roughly four times as tall as quarterback Josh Allen. The cow, meanwhile, will be 22 feet tall and 23 feet long and the calf, representing the next generation of Bills Mafia, will measure 12 feet tall and 13 feet long.

The three statues will shine brightly at night with five programmable lighting systems and the two adult bison will emit smoke from their nostrils, mimicking the breath of Western New York winters.

The project has been in the works since the stadium's inception, according to Bills content manager Alec White, and it'll be completed before the venue's opening, an exciting milestone for Bills fans.