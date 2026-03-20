Buffalo Bills Crowned Top AFC Team in Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

After falling to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round, the Buffalo Bills decided to make a huge change. They fired head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

They then signed two assistants from Denver to take over as offensive coordinator (Pete Carmichael) and defensive coordinator (Jim Leonhard). Those moves will be impactful, but the most important thing for Buffalo this offseason was filling the holes on the roster.

General manager Brandon Beane believes he did that by trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore and signing EDGE Bradley Chubb. They also revamped the secondary with the signings of cornerback Dee Alford as well as safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone.

Buffalo Bills are the top AFC team following offseason moves

Time will tell if these moves are enough for the Bills to get through their playoff wall, but right now, PFF's Mason Cameron considers Buffalo the top team in the AFC. In his post-free agency power rankings, Cameron has Buffalo in third, behind the No. 2-ranked Seattle Seahawks and No. 1 Los Angeles Rams.

"Led by Josh Allen and James Cook, the Bills’ rushing attack dominated this past season, ranking third in rushing success rate (33.8%). A strong offensive line helped set the table for that production, leading the Bills to league-leading marks in yards before contact on designed runs. That made Buffalo’s free-agent decisions up front that much harder. Although they weren’t able to retain guard David Edwards, the Bills re-signed top-10 center Connor McGovern to remain somewhat consistent on the interior," Cameron wrote.

"Maintaining that strength on the ground was only half the battle. To bolster the NFL’s third-ranked offense (83.3 PFF team offensive grade) through the air, the Bills traded for D.J. Moore, addressing the lack of playmaking talent at receiver. Along with Khalil Shakir, Buffalo now possesses two of the top 10 receivers in generating yards after the catch over the past two seasons."

Buffalo's offense was already strong in 2025, with James Cook leading the league in rushing. The main issue was that Josh Allen, who was the NFL MVP in 2024, was forced to do too much on his own due to the lack of receiver help outside of Khalil Shakir.

Adding Moore could change that, which is why they're ranked slightly ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who were fourth in Cameron's rankings.

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