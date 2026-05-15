All Six Buffalo Bills' Primetime Games Plus Xmas: Dates, Matchups & Broadcast Info

To no surprise, the Buffalo Bills earned the maximum number of six primetime exposures on their 2026 schedule.

In somewhat of a surprise, Buffalo was given a seventh standalone game on Christmas Day. It means that the Bills, who have avoided major holidays since 2022, will play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Explaining why the Bills have become a primetime darling over the past five years, earlier this week, we wrote about The Josh Allen Effect felt by the NFL's schedulemakers.

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of prime time games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy is your quarterback. Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo Podcast.

Week 2 — Bills vs. Lions (Thursday Night Football)

Date: Thursday, September 17



Network: Prime Video (8:15 p.m.)



Venue: Highmark Stadium

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with his teammates after making the game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Inaugural Highmark Stadium Game will kick off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football package on September 17. It's somewhat fitting that the Detroit Lions are the opponent for the milestone occasion, considering Bills' founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr. was part of Detroit's ownership group in the 1950s. Buffalo and the Lions have played two classics in their two most-recent meetings, including a 2022 Thanksgiving Day clash. Both games were won by the Bills on the road.

Week 5 — Bills at Rams (Monday Night Football)

Date: Monday, October 12



Network: ESPN (8:15 p.m.)



Venue: SoFi Stadium

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) meets with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following the game at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bills' first of two Monday Night Football games will be Josh Allen's third career road date against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. This potential offensive fireworks display was one of the games we nailed in our Bills On SI primetime predictions. Buffalo lost, 44-42, in the 2024 meeting despite six touchdowns (3 pass, 3 rush) from Josh Allen.

Week 9 — Bills at Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Date: Monday, November 9



Network: ESPN (8:15 p.m.)



Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Josh Allen's first trip to Minnesota since Week 3 of his rookie season, a 27-10 Bills' win, will take center stage on Monday Night Football. It's the second of Buffalo's four games against a NFC North team, and they're all scheduled for primetime.

Week 12 — Bills vs. Chiefs (Thanksgiving Night)

Date: Thursday, November 26



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets low and starts his push up the middle to try and score a touchdown which took a minute for the officials to call during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Thanksgiving Night affair breaks a four-year streak of the Bills facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. Sunday window on CBS. The Week 12 matchup marks the first time the franchise will host a game on Turkey Day. Buffalo has won the last five regular season meetings against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Week 14 — Bills at Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Date: Sunday, December 13



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) for no gain during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 22-0 win against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field in Green Bay | Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

It's only the second time Josh Allen will play on the famed frozen tundra at Lambeau Field, and it'll be the Bills' lone Sunday Night Football exposure in 2026. It's another matchup featuring well-respected field generals with Jordan Love set to face Buffalo for the first time.

Week 15 — Bills vs. Bears (Saturday night)

Date: Saturday, December 19



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Highmark Stadium

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The third primetime game at the new Highmark Stadium is set for Saturday, December 19 with the Bills hosting the ascending Chicago Bears, who made the playoffs in 2025. It'll be the first-ever clash between Josh Allen and former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, and NBC will showcase it.

Week 16 — Bills at Broncos (Christmas Day)

Date: Friday, December 25



Network: Netflix (4:30 p.m.)



Venue: Mile High Stadium

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Week 16 affair seemed destined for a standalone time slot considering the Denver Broncos eliminated Buffalo in an overtime divisional round game this past January. The Bills and the Broncos have met in the playoffs each of the last two years, making the Christmas Day special the third scheduled matchup between Josh Allen and Bo Nix.