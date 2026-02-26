Bills' All-Pro Veteran DB Could Face Position Change to Fit Jim Leonhard's Defense

Positional archetypes aside, good football players are welcome at One Bills Drive.

While Buffalo Bills' veteran nickel defensive back Taron Johnson may not be a natural fit in the team's new scheme, as his true position doesn't exist in a 3-4 formation, the former All-Pro is apparently the exact type of player that team brass wants.

"[Head coach] Joe [Brady] and I are in lockstep on this. We just want to find good players separate of the scheme, separate of a 3-4, a 4-3, the passing game, the running game, whatever dimension it is, we just want to find good players. Then, get them in the best position for them to succeed," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Despite a perceived dip in production while struggling to stay healthy this past season, the 29-year-old Johnson logged 570 defensive snaps while accounting for 57 tackles and four pass break-ups.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"Taron's been here. We drafted him, I think it was Josh's [Allen] draft [in 2018]. We've done lot," said Beane.

Johnson's been nothing short of a defensive staple for the Bills, playing 113 games (87 starts) over eight seasons. He earned All-Pro honors in 2023.

Fitting into Jim Leonhard's defense

Under prior head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills primarily lined up with five defensive backs on the field. When facing run-heavy opponents, they usually swapped in a third linebacker, but even so, Johnson maintained a 70+ percent snap share since 2020.

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL defensive back himself, employs a 3-4 base formation with three down linemen, four linebackers and four defensive backs.

The shift in scheme, however, does not necessarily push Johnson out of the picture.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) as he releases a pass | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Lot of love and respect for him [Johnson]. We're still figuring all those pieces out. How they'll use him," said Beane. "How much will he be on the field in Jim's defense? We played him damn near 90 percent. Those are the conversations. How much does Jim foresee him being on the field in his defense? Or is he gonna have another linebacker in his place a little bit more?"

Beane has repeatedly highlighted the personnel management philosophy that Leonhard laid out during the interview process.

"One of the great things, that was relieving to our personnel staff, was when he said, 'Listen guys, we want good football players. We don't want to force a square peg in a round hole,'" said Beane.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) is called for pass interference on Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during overtime | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Potential position change

Since being drafted 114 picks after quarterback Josh Allen, Johnson has always been way more than a slot cornerback. In addition to showing versatile coverage skills, the nickel DB always seemed eager to come up and play stout run defense.

"The guy's played nickel, but he's also basically been half of a WILL linebacker just the way our defense was constructed," said Beane.

As for a potential move to safety alongside Cole Bishop, Beane did not dismiss the idea during a media scrum in Indianapolis.

"Nothing's off the table. We'll look at everything and anything as we make these decisions," said Beane. "He's a good football player, so you never want to rule anything out if you think that's the best position for him."