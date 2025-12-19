Cole Bishop's leap in key area proves he's ball hawk Bills thought they drafted

Amid a breakout sophomore campaign, Cole Bishop is beginning to stand out as one of the top up-and-coming defensive players in the NFL.

Through the first 15 weeks of the season, Bishop has helped solidify a Buffalo Bills’ secondary that has become one of the most consistent units in the league this season.

And it's been his game-breaking ability that has taken the most significant step forward.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills OL desperately needs ailing Dion Dawkins to play vs. Cleveland Browns

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) celebrate after intercepting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Team leader

As Next Gen Stats has pointed out, Bishop has been on the field for a team-leading 94.8% of the Bills’ defensive snaps this season, which is a 62.7% increase from his rookie campaign. While his playing time has increased significantly, his production has taken a considerable jump as well.

Through the Bills' first 14 games, the former second-round pick has come away with seven passes defensed and three interceptions while being targeted 30 times by opposing quarterbacks. Per Next Gen Stats, that equates to a 23.3% ball-hawk rate, which is the 10th-highest among safeties that have been targeted at least 20 times this season.

That’s quite the improvement from his first professional season, which Bishop finished allowing 14 receptions and two touchdowns, equating to a 139.6 passer rating, on 19 targets.

"Being able to see the bigger picture like anticipation while while you're looking at your assignment," he said regarding his improvement while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. "You’re also able to anticipate what somebody else might do and put yourself in a better position to make plays."

MORE: Signs point to Buffalo Bills ducking 3 Browns' starters due to injuries in Week 16

Significant boost

Along with raising his level of play in coverage, Bishop has also been a force in run support. He leads the Bills with 76 tackles and has recorded 20 stops on the season, per NFL Pro.

"Definitely feeling more comfortable out there," added Bishop when asked if things were starting to slow down for him. "And like, when you say slow down, it's not like you're out there and all of a sudden everything's going way slower or anything like that, but just feeling more comfortable on the field."

All in all, the 23-year-old’s improvement has been a boon for the Buffalo secondary, which has come into its own during the back half of the regular season. The Bills have allowed fewer than 140 yards passing in two of the last three weeks, while they’ve allowed fewer than 174 yards passing in six of their previous eight contests. They've allowed an average of 169.5 yards passing per game this season, which is second-fewest in the NFL.

Buffalo hopes to further its strong performance in the back-end when it faces a much lesser challenge this week than it has in recent games. Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will lead the Cleveland Browns into a Week 16 tilt, with kickoff between the Bills and Browns scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —