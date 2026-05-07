Telling Stat Manifests Bright Future for Youthful Buffalo Bills

By no means is the Buffalo Bills’ future laid out perfectly, as there are salary-cap concerns and other questions to answer entering 2026 and beyond.

With that said, one telling stat points to the Bills enjoying a fruitful stretch for years to come.

In a chart presented by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life, the Bills land as one of the younger teams in the NFL, coming in at No. 14 in terms of average roster age entering the upcoming campaign. According to the chart, the Bills’ average age is 25.97 years.

One side of the ball is particularly youthful, as the average age of Buffalo’s defensive players is the second-youngest in the NFL at 25.24 years, while the average age of the Bills’ offense is 26.81 years, which is the fourth-oldest unit in the league.

With so many draft picks being spent on defense the past two seasons, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has plenty to work with moving forward.

Rookie haul

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during Clemson football first fall 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as the Bills’ first-year players, second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker is just 21 years old, setting the stage for a bright future, while fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore is the same age. Second-round cornerback Davison Igbinosun is 22 years old, as is fourth-round offensive lineman Jude Bowry, fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, fifth-round defensive lineman Zane Durant and seventh-round CB Toriano Pride Jr.

Two of the team’s selections, fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell and punter Tommy Doman Jr. are 23 years old, while Ar’maj Reed-Adams is the oldest of the Bills’ 10 2026 draft picks at 24 years old.

Returning talent

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most of Buffalo’s 2025 draft picks are still considered young by NFL standards. Outside of Jackson Hawes, who is 25 years old, first-round CB Maxwell Hairston, second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, fourth-round DT Deone Walker and fifth-round defensive back Jordan Hancock are each 22 and third-round edge rusher Landon Jackson is 23.

Two players from the 2024 draft class, Keon Coleman [22] and Cole Bishop [23], are also on the younger side.

So, while I have been critical of many moves Bills general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane has made in past seasons, the fact that he has set Buffalo up with a vast crop of young players is a plus. It’s now on Buffalo’s new coaching staff, namely head coach Joe Brady, to kickstart the team’s development entering Josh Allen’s age-30 season.

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