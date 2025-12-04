Brandon Beane's latest blunder causes embarrassing CB screw-up

Another Brandon Beane embarrassment.

After claiming veteran cornerback Darius Slay off waivers and subsequently releasing Ja’Marcus Ingram, Slay elected not to report to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and is now reportedly contemplating retirement.

Additionally, Ingram was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans, per the NFL transaction report, leaving the Bills essentially down a cornerback ahead of a critical matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals coming up on Sunday afternoon.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Questionable call

The move to bring in Slay was questionable when it happened, as the 34-year-old struggled mightily throughout his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not appear to be much of an upgrade over Ingram, who performed well for Buffalo, albeit in a reserve role, a season ago. In 17 games during the 2024 season, Ingram totaled four passes defensed and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Now, after Slay has apparently decided he doesn’t want to join the Bills, and with Ingram having now been claimed by another team, Beane’s incompetence has once again reared its ugly head.

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incompetence

The Bills’ general manager has done a poor job in constructing the Bills' roster this season, leaving holes at various positions that have caused many chickens to come home to roost. And now, having given away a player for nothing, one that has been in Buffalo since the 2022 season and contributed previously, Beane once again looks foolish. Much like he did when he took to the airwaves to call out two local radio hosts for daring to question the viability of the team’s wide receiver corps, which has proven feeble this season.

Once heralded for selecting Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Beane has made a number of questionable moves over the years that have called into question his ability to lead this team to achieve the lofty expectations it has earned over the past several years.

And this latest cornerback debacle is just the latest example.

If Slay indeed intends to retire, the Bills will have just three boundary cornerbacks on their 53-man roster: Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White and Maxwell Hairston. They also have Dane Jackson on the practice squad.

