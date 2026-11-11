Confirming 'Aggressive' Bills Pursued DT, Another Big-Name Safety Before Amani Hooker Trade

If Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hadn't come away with a big addition at safety at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, it wouldn't have been for a lack of trying.

Of course, Beane did get his man when he pulled off a trade with the Tennessee Titans for safety Amani Hooker — and he did so right before the deadline passed.

But safety wasn't the only position the Bills were targeting.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bills "were clearly the most aggressive team" on deadline day, and they were even looking at adding a defensive tackle along with a safety.

"The Bills were clearly the most aggressive team on a somewhat slow deadline day. Word surfaced early Tuesday that Buffalo was clearing cap space via contract restructuring," Fowler explained. "Teams believed Buffalo was seeking impactful safeties and/or defensive tackles."

Bills pursued Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before landing Hooker in the trade with the Titans, Fowler says the Bills were also after another big-name safety, and more specifically, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Fowler says the Bills offered a "compelling package" but ultimately the Cardinals just didn't want to trade Baker.

"The Bills made a play for Baker with what one source considered a compelling package. Arizona did not want to trade him because he's viewed as the heart and soul of the team," Fowler said.

Literally minutes before the Hooker trade was reported, there was another report that the Bills had "checked in" on Baker, so there is more than one piece of evidence for Buffalo's interest in him.

There were rumblings in the lead up to the deadline that Baker was open to being moved to a contender, but it was consistently said that the Cardinals didn't want to trade him. That turned out to be true.

More details on Amani Hooker trade

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler provided some more details on Beane's pursuit of Hooker.

While trying to land Baker, the Bills were also hard at work on a deal for Hooker, who the Titans initially planned to keep. But, after a little back and forth, Beane got the deal done.

"But the Bills were also working on Hooker, and it took a counteroffer of sorts to make that deal happen," he said. "The Titans originally resisted an offer for Hooker, whom they planned to keep; coach Robert Saleh loves him on the roster. But Buffalo tried again, pushing it to the finish line."

If you're wondering why the Bills gave up a little more than you'd expect for a safety, there's your answer. Beane had to overpay to convince the Titans to let Hooker go, and he was able to get the job done.

Beane lives up to self-described "aggressive" approach

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right before the deadline, Beane told the Associated Press' John Wawrow that "I'd like to think I always try to be aggressive," which drew an eye roll from Bills fans.

We can't say we blame them for reacting that way given the lack of success Beane has had near the deadline during his tenure. It sure hasn't seemed like he has been all that aggressive in the past.

But the Bills general manager was clearly very aggressive this time around, and while the Hooker trade doesn't erase all of the issues fans have had with Beane over the years, it certainly buys him some grace, especially if the trade pans out.

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