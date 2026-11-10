Buffalo Bills Acquiring Amani Hooker in Trade With Tennessee Titans

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly agreed to a trade with the Tennessee Titans for safety Amani Hooker.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

"Trade! The Titans are sending standout safety Amani Hooker to the Bills," Pelissero reported.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills are sending the Titans a second-round pick and will be getting a fifth-rounder back from Tennessee.

"The Titans are trading S Amani Hooker to the Bills, with a 2nd round pick going and a 5th rounder coming back, sources say," Rapoport reported.

Why Bills needed a safety

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after an unsuccessful two point conversion by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Brandon Beane has officially answered the prayers of Bills fans who were hoping the team would pull off a significant trade for a safety.

The Bills had a clear need at the safety position, and that was true before the team released C.J. Gardner-Johnson recently.

With Gardner-Johnson gone, the Bills were looking at a starting duo of Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin, which wasn't ideal. Backing them up were guys like Geno Stone, Sam Franklin and rookie Jalon Kilgore, who was left inactive in Week 9.

Now, with Hooker in the mix, the Bills have shored up their safety spot in a big way.

More info on Hooker

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2019, Hooker isn't an elite safety, but he is definitely in that next tier at the position.

Hooker offers versatility with his ability to play back deep and in the box. His best attribute might be his ability to turn the ball over, with the veteran safety notching five picks this season, and he has posted four or more interceptions three times during his career, giving him 17 in total over seven-plus seasons in the league.

In 2026, Hooker is having a phenomenal year, both in coverage and in run defense. According to Pro Football Focus, the Iowa product has posted grades of 75.2 in coverage and 83.9 in run defense, ranking 10th and 13th at the position.

With the addition of Hooker, the Bills will now sport a one-two punch of Hooker and Cole Bishop, and that will push Damar Hamlin back to the backup role he's better suited for.

Did the Bills overpay for Hooker?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giving up a second-round pick for a player who is a very good but not elite safety qualifies as an overpay, but getting the fifth-round selection back softens the blow a bit, as does the fact that Hooker has two more years left on his deal after this one.

But I don't think Bills fans are going to care all that much about what Beane gave up because they have been wanting him to make a big move and show he's all-in. This amounts to the biggest addition Beane has ever made near the trade deadline.

Hooker isn't the top of the heap when it comes to all-in moves, but giving up a second-rounder for him is as close as Buffalo is going to get. Most importantly, the Bills' defense is now better with Hooker in the fold.

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