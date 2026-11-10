Bills Trade Deadline Tracker: Every Rumor, Reported Move for Buffalo
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills have one more day to make an addition to their roster via trade, as the NFL trade deadline will fall on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.
Sitting at 7-1 after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the Bills once again have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in 2026, and that means general manager Brandon Beane should be aggressive in order to improve his roster. Unfortunately, there isn't any guarantee he'll actually be aggressive.
The focus is clear for Beane. The Bills desperately need to improve their defense that has been terrible this season. Buffalo has given up 29 points or more in five games, and the three games the Bills' defense did play well, they came against the lowly Los Angeles Chargers and two teams that were starting backups, the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.
As Beane and the Bills navigate deadline day, you can follow our tracker below for the latest rumors and reported moves Buffalo makes (note: most recent updates are at the top).
Buffalo Bills trade rumors
Budda Baker might want a trade, Amani Hooker staying put
Two players linked to the Bills often have been Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.
Jeremy Fowler reports that Baker might be open to a trade, but it remains to be seen if the Cardinals want to trade him. Meanwhile, the Titans are keen on keeping Hooker.
"My sense is Budda Baker would welcome chance to play for contender if AZ entertains talks (big if). Tennessee has calls on Amani Hooker but wants to keep him," Fowler reported.
Bills looking for safety, cornerback help
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Bills "have scanned the safety pool of late."
Both Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and The Athletic's Jonathan Jones have previously reported the same, although both added cornerback as another position the Bills are looking around for.
"The Bills have made calls on safeties and cornerbacks," Jones wrote
"I had it in my last trade column, and will add it here — The Bills are still looking in to adding a piece on the defensive side of the ball. And specifically at corner and safety," Breer said.
Buffalo Bills trades
The Bills have not made any trades yet, but we'll update this section if anything happens.
Over his tenure as general manager, Beane has made eight trades during a season. Here's a look at what he has done in the past:
2017: DT Marcel Dareus to Jaguars
2017: WR Kelvin Benjamin from Panthers
2018: OL Marshall Newhouse to Panthers
2019: WR Zay Jones to Raiders
2022: S Dean Marlowe from Falcons
2023: RB Nyheim Hines from Colts for RB Zack Moss, R6 pick
2023: CB Rasul Douglas from Packers
2024: WR Amari Cooper from Browns
Buffalo Bills biggest needs
Safety: The Bills need a starter here after cutting C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Damar Hamlin is having a nice season, but he's better suited as a backup.
Cornerback: With uncertainty surrounding Davison Igbinosun and Maxwell Hairston, the Bills could use help on the boundary across from Christian Benford. Slot cornerback is another spot where Buffalo could add with Dee Alford's struggles.
Linebacker: An addition at this position makes sense for the Bills because they could use an upgrade over Dorian Williams and it doesn't look like Kaleb Elarms-Orr is ready to be that guy.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.