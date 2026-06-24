Projecting What Bills Season Will Look Like for Maxwell Hairston in 2026

Suddenly, Maxwell Hairston finds himself at a career crossroads as he enters just his second season in the NFL.

Hairston was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to step in and become one of the Buffalo Bills’ starting cornerbacks of the future, opposite Christian Benford. However, after a rookie campaign that was littered with injuries, Hairston will be forced to earn his keep once again in 2026, as he gets set to compete for a starting role with rookie Davison Igbinosun at training camp.

Igbinsoun was drafted in the second round this past April, with the Bills advancing their position to select the former Ohio State defender. Igbinosun is nowhere near a finished product, but neither is Hairston, which creates a bit of a conundrum for Buffalo at the cornerback position.

With all that said, if everything goes right for Hairston during the preseason and he remains healthy while performing well at St. John Fisher University and throughout the team’s preseason slate, he should be considered the front runner to seize a first-team role entering Week 1.

That is, barring an unbelievable performance from Igbinosun, one that simply cannot be ignored, coming up at camp. If the first-year pro explodes onto the scene, he may force the Bills’ hand. However, there is one direction that this positional battle is likely headed, beginning in just over a month.

Here’s what the 2026 season will look like for Hairston

Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun (DB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Igbinosun’s issues with penalties throughout his career are well documented and I find it hard to believe, although he took a step forward in that department in his final collegiate season, that he suddenly has everything figured out. I also have questions about his ability to transition to the NFL level.

Igbinosun received rave reviews during the Bills’ offseason program from various beat reporters due to the moxie and ability he exhibited against some of Buffalo’s veteran receivers. But let’s see him do it when the pads come on at training camp. And the, subsequently his preseason performance.

Now, let’s discuss Hairston.

He was no where near perfect in 2025. In fact, some may say he was wildly inconsistent in his performance defending opposing pass catchers on the boundary. Still, his incredible speed was evident and helped him in various attempts to recover and make plays on passes that appeared destined for the receiver.

So, while there remains work left to be done for the 22-year-old, I think he will show enough leading into the start of the regular season to lock down the job.

One last question with Hairston

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Now, the next question is can he remain healthy throughout the entire year and into a potential playoff appearance. Hairston began last year and finished the season on the sidelines with a knee and ankle injury, respectively, finishing his first professional campaign playing in just 11 games.

The Bills will need more than that from him this year if they can truly count on him moving into the future. I feel a good projection for Hairston this season is 15-plus games played with early a handful of interceptions.

He displayed a nose for the ball with two picks last year and while, after what he showed last year, I think it’s unlikely that he will be able to get through unscathed in terms of injury, I’m hopeful that he will continue to progress both his body and performance to the point where he can be relied upon with confidence for years to come.