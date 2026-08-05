What's Up With Tyler Bass, And When Will Bills' Kicker Finally Kick at Training Camp?

The last time he kicked in a real game situation was the 2025 preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite being the lone kicker on the Buffalo Bills' 90-man roster, Bass has yet to show off his leg during any of the five opening training camp practices that have transpired at St. John Fisher University since July 29.

The 29-year-old Bass, who suffered through core muscle issues dating back to last summer, is about eight months removed from surgery to repair a sports hernia. He landed on Injured Reserve prior to the 2025 regular season opener, giving way to street free agent Matt Prater before eventually undergoing season-ending surgery.

While media and fans have yet to witness Bass attempt a field goal for nearly one full year, Bills' special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers reported that the 2020 sixth-round draft pick has been kicking outside of practice.

Tyler Bass warms up on the sides catching the ball during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It hasn't worked out for us to be on the field quite yet. That'll happen later on this week, and again at the stadium," said Rodgers while formally addressing reporters for the first time this training camp prior to Practice No. 5 on August 4.

Rodgers disclosed that Buffalo will work on field goal protection for the first time wearing pads on August 6. In addition to the Thursday practice, Bass also appears slated to kick during the Return of The Blue & Red on August 8 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

It's all part of the process

Rodgers painted Bass's return to action as an ongoing progression.

"I don't think you skip steps. It starts from ground zero. He's working with two new holders right now, that's a part of that comfort. It's gonna be a rep thing," said Rodgers.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills have two punters on the 90-man roster, and the survivor is expected to double as the primary holder for field goals and extra points. Although veteran Mitch Wishnowsky is a returnee, he hasn't held for Bass since joining the team in Week 5 last year. The other candidate is seventh-round rookie punter Tommy Doman.

Tyler Bass 'feeling good'

Although fans continue to wait for visual proof, Bass is apparently on track to be the Bills' Week 1 kicker.

"Body's feeling good, We're excited to get back. The process has been really just kind of recovering, strengthening what we kinda had worked on and just taking it one day at a time," said Bass in a July 30 media scrum captured by WGRZ's Jon Scott.

As far as Rodgers is concerned, Bass is on his way to regaining his pre-injury form.

Bills Tyler Bass chats with staff on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He looks like he did on tape and everything is going well so far," said Rodgers.

On Thursday, Bass will have the chance to finally show it.

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