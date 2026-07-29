Bills' Rookie Head Coach Joe Brady Shuts Down C.J. Gardner-Johnson Live Stream

The Buffalo Bills arrived in Rochester on Tuesday as they prepare for their 2026 training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Among the many storylines to follow will be seeing how their new additions fit. Defensively, this will be especially important since defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is bringing in a whole new scheme. Buffalo also gave Leonhard some new players to work with, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was a bit of a controversial addition.

Gardner-Johnson has plenty of talent, but has often been difficult for teams to deal with. That was evidenced following a short run with the Houston Texans, who released Gardner-Johnson after just three games. Following his release, it was revealed that Gardner-Johnson wore out his welcome. Jared Koch of Houston Texans On SI says this was caused by the following combination: a lack of happiness with his role, giving up big plays, and locker room issues.

While he has yet to play a game in Buffalo, Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky says there could already be regret from the team since Gardner-Johnson "has not stopped running his mouth" since arriving. Brasky added that Gardner-Johnson doesn't have the self-awareness to see that his actions are a problem, and there was already an interesting development on Tuesday.

Joe Brady sets guidelines for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady answers questions during practice press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson was live-streaming from inside the team's facility, which isn't something the typically private franchise would condone. Unsurprisingly, head coach Joe Brady was quick to shut it down, telling the safety this shouldn't happen in training rooms.

"Be mindful, probably not locker, training room, you know what I mean?" Brady said to Gardner-Johnson during his live stream.

Gardner-Johnson wasn't combative with the coach, but did say he was already done. He then told his followers that he was gone since "Coach said it's done."

C.J. Gardner-Johnson can be a difference-maker if he stays focused

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson's tenure with Houston was forgettable, but he rehabbed his image with the Chicago Bears. He played 13 games with the Bears and had 51 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and four pass breakups.

When motivated, he's a playmaker who tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six during the 2022 season. In seven years, he now has 20 interceptions and 55 pass breakups. Gardner-Johnson is versatile enough to play either safety position as well as in the slot, and can play them all at a high level.

He also proved that he can be a liability when he's disengaged. The trick for Buffalo will be keeping him happy enough to contribute without having him run wild and cause a distraction. It will be a balancing act, but they understood the risk when making the move.

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