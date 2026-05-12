Bills Latest Roster Moves Suggest Strong Faith in Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass proved to be a consistent weapon for the Buffalo Bills throughout the first five seasons of his career.

A sixth-round pick out of Georgia Southern in 2020, Bass secured a four-year, $21 million extension ahead of the 2023 season. That season ended in disappointment when Bass missed a 44-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the playoffs, ultimately leading to a loss.

Bass bounced back with another strong 2024 campaign, even nailing a franchise-record 61-yard field goal, which was a game-winner against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. This past season, however, Bass spent the year on IR after having surgery on his left hip.

With him out, the Bills turned to veteran Matt Prater, who was good on 18-of-20 attempts, including the game-winner against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Prater was not re-signed this offseason, however, as the team stood by the belief that Bass will be healthy this year. Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky even stated back in January that general manager Brandon Beane said Bass was nearing 100 percent.

Bills show faith in Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass kicks an extra point against the New England Patriots. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Their latest move proves this isn’t just talk as Buffalo announced on Tuesday that they had released Maddux Trujillo, the only other kicker on the roster.

Trujillo was undrafted out of Temple in 2025 and signed by the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived with an injury designation in August, eventually signing a future contract with the Bills in January 2026.

Bass enters the 2026 season with an impressive stat line. He’s connected on 131-of-155 attempts, good for 84.5 percent. His miss during the 2023 NFL playoffs is his only postseason field goal miss, as Bass is 8-of-9 overall.

Bills fill roster spot with veteran tight end

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra catches a pass during warmups at Ford Field. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spot opened by Trujillo’s release was filled by veteran tight end Shane Zylstra. Undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2020, Zylstra was initially signed by the Minnesota Vikings. He was released during final cuts that season and joined the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Zylstra has been in Detroit ever since, recording 18 receptions for 136 yards and four touchdowns in 35 career games. During his time in Detroit, he got to play alongside his brother, Brandon Zylstra, who appeared in two games with the Lions in 2022.

Brandon also has ties to Joe Brady, having spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. That includes the two years (2020-2021) that Brady was the offensive coordinator. Now, the younger Zylstra will get a chance to earn a spot with Brady as his head coach.