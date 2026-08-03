Four Buffalo Bills' First-Team Job Openings Not Being Talked About Enough

There has been plenty of training camp buzz around the four starting spots open in the Buffalo Bills' lineup.

From left guard to inside linebacker to safety and outside cornerback, there is a lot to be determined this summer with first-year head coach Joe Brady leading the way, and it doesn't stop there.

We've identified four more first-team roles that are not yet spoken for only three non-padded practices into training camp. While the players who will fill these four positions are not technically classified as "starters," there will be no one above them on the Bills' depth chart.

Naturally, no team starts the game deploying punters or punt returners, but there are first-team spots for both positions on the depth chart. We've also taken some liberty to include the WR3 spot on the list being that Buffalo doesn't always start the game in a three-wide receiver set. The same can be said for fullback, but both are primary roles that the Bills need to fill.

Bills head coach Joe Brady gestures to players during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

Primary candidates: Mitch Wishnowsky, Tommy Doman (R)

Soon after the Bills used the No. 239 selection on Florida punter Tommy Doman, we wrote about the expected position battle that would ensue.

"It was just at that point in the draft, it made sense. We wanted to go to camp with two punters," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Florida punter Tommy Doman (19) kicks during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doman's arrival poses an immediate threat to veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky, who held primary punting duties from Week 5 last year through the remainder of the 2025 season.

Across the first three open practice sessions at St. John Fisher University, the 34-year-old Wishnowsky has shown good directional punting and placement, much like he did last season for the Bills. Meanwhile, Doman, who led the Power 5 conferences in hang time last year, has put his big leg on display.

We intend to listen closely when special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers formally addresses reporters for the first time at training camp on Tuesday, August 4.

Bills Mitch Wishnowsky waits with other kickers on the sidelines as other players stretch during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Primary candidates: Mecole Hardman, Keon Coleman, Dante Pettis

The NCAA's career punt return touchdown record-holder has entered the chat. Two practices into training camp, the Bills signed former second-round wide receiver Dante Pettis, who scored an amazing nine punt return touchdowns as a collegian.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dante Pettis (11) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman, who returned punts for Florida State, was the first man up in drills at Practice No. 1. Two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman was next followed by roster longshot Mac Dalena.

While Coleman, who returned two punts for the Bills in 2025, is certainly a wildcard in the equation, the battle between Pettis and Hardman is likely to be decided by which player shows more potential as a wide receiver. Hardman was an All-Pro kick returner as a rookie in 2019, but has exhibited ball security issues at times.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman waits for a kick off during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third wide receiver (WR3)

Primary candidates: Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Skyler Bell (R)

The early success between Josh Allen and DJ Moore is getting most of the attention, but, as expected, there is a competition simmering with WR3 reps on the line.

After lacking availability during a disappointing 2025 season, handsomely-paid Josh Palmer appears ready to make a serious bid for the third wide receiver role. The versatile route runner made a beautiful catch for a touchdown during team drills on Saturday.

Palmer will have to beat out 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman and exciting fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for the spot on the depth chart.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman has experienced an up-and-down start to camp that began with dropping the first pass in 7-on-7 drills. After struggling with maturity and commitment issues during his first two seasons as a pro, Coleman has apparently made a good early impression on new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

“I would say this, I love his focus. I love his mindset when he's coming to the building. He is working extremely hard. He's playing fast," said Carmichael.

While Bell has been relatively quiet thus far, the rookie has looked smooth.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pushes past a blocker during individual drills during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Primary Candidates: Jackson Acker (R), Ben VanSumeren

After holding down the position for six seasons, Reggie Gilliam left for the New England Patriots in free agency.

Although traditional fullbacks are practically an endangered species in the modern day NFL, one would presume head coach Joe Brady has interest in keeping one in his arsenal.

Unless Buffalo makes a late addition, the fullback job will be between undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and converted Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren. It's worth noting that the Bills hosted veteran Jakob Johnson for a tryout during May rookie camp, and he remains unsigned.

Bills Jackson Acker makes the catch during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With only three non-padded practices in the books, we haven't seen much fullback action as the use of such personnel has been limited thus far.

It seems as if the true winner of this competition will emerge on special teams. If the Bills decide to carry a fullback on the roster, as opposed to a fourth tight end, then the player will have proven valuable on special teams, much like Gilliam was.

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren (43) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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