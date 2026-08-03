Four Buffalo Bills' First-Team Job Openings Not Being Talked About Enough
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There has been plenty of training camp buzz around the four starting spots open in the Buffalo Bills' lineup.
From left guard to inside linebacker to safety and outside cornerback, there is a lot to be determined this summer with first-year head coach Joe Brady leading the way, and it doesn't stop there.
We've identified four more first-team roles that are not yet spoken for only three non-padded practices into training camp. While the players who will fill these four positions are not technically classified as "starters," there will be no one above them on the Bills' depth chart.
Naturally, no team starts the game deploying punters or punt returners, but there are first-team spots for both positions on the depth chart. We've also taken some liberty to include the WR3 spot on the list being that Buffalo doesn't always start the game in a three-wide receiver set. The same can be said for fullback, but both are primary roles that the Bills need to fill.
Punter
Primary candidates: Mitch Wishnowsky, Tommy Doman (R)
Soon after the Bills used the No. 239 selection on Florida punter Tommy Doman, we wrote about the expected position battle that would ensue.
"It was just at that point in the draft, it made sense. We wanted to go to camp with two punters," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
Doman's arrival poses an immediate threat to veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky, who held primary punting duties from Week 5 last year through the remainder of the 2025 season.
Across the first three open practice sessions at St. John Fisher University, the 34-year-old Wishnowsky has shown good directional punting and placement, much like he did last season for the Bills. Meanwhile, Doman, who led the Power 5 conferences in hang time last year, has put his big leg on display.
We intend to listen closely when special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers formally addresses reporters for the first time at training camp on Tuesday, August 4.
Punt Returner
Primary candidates: Mecole Hardman, Keon Coleman, Dante Pettis
The NCAA's career punt return touchdown record-holder has entered the chat. Two practices into training camp, the Bills signed former second-round wide receiver Dante Pettis, who scored an amazing nine punt return touchdowns as a collegian.
Keon Coleman, who returned punts for Florida State, was the first man up in drills at Practice No. 1. Two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman was next followed by roster longshot Mac Dalena.
While Coleman, who returned two punts for the Bills in 2025, is certainly a wildcard in the equation, the battle between Pettis and Hardman is likely to be decided by which player shows more potential as a wide receiver. Hardman was an All-Pro kick returner as a rookie in 2019, but has exhibited ball security issues at times.
Third wide receiver (WR3)
Primary candidates: Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Skyler Bell (R)
The early success between Josh Allen and DJ Moore is getting most of the attention, but, as expected, there is a competition simmering with WR3 reps on the line.
After lacking availability during a disappointing 2025 season, handsomely-paid Josh Palmer appears ready to make a serious bid for the third wide receiver role. The versatile route runner made a beautiful catch for a touchdown during team drills on Saturday.
Palmer will have to beat out 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman and exciting fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for the spot on the depth chart.
Coleman has experienced an up-and-down start to camp that began with dropping the first pass in 7-on-7 drills. After struggling with maturity and commitment issues during his first two seasons as a pro, Coleman has apparently made a good early impression on new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.
“I would say this, I love his focus. I love his mindset when he's coming to the building. He is working extremely hard. He's playing fast," said Carmichael.
While Bell has been relatively quiet thus far, the rookie has looked smooth.
Fullback
Primary Candidates: Jackson Acker (R), Ben VanSumeren
After holding down the position for six seasons, Reggie Gilliam left for the New England Patriots in free agency.
Although traditional fullbacks are practically an endangered species in the modern day NFL, one would presume head coach Joe Brady has interest in keeping one in his arsenal.
Unless Buffalo makes a late addition, the fullback job will be between undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and converted Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren. It's worth noting that the Bills hosted veteran Jakob Johnson for a tryout during May rookie camp, and he remains unsigned.
With only three non-padded practices in the books, we haven't seen much fullback action as the use of such personnel has been limited thus far.
It seems as if the true winner of this competition will emerge on special teams. If the Bills decide to carry a fullback on the roster, as opposed to a fourth tight end, then the player will have proven valuable on special teams, much like Gilliam was.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.