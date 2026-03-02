When Can Buffalo Bills Officially Sign Free Agents in New NFL Calendar Year?

It's the first new week of a new month, and the NFL calendar is about to mark a new year.

With the way the last one ended for the Buffalo Bills, fans greatly anticipate a new beginning in Orchard Park.

When the new league year kicks off on March 12, the Bills will have a new head coach, a new defensive scheme and a new stadium ready to go.

In the meantime, after attending the NFL Combine this past week, team brass will prepare for free agency.

“We've got a new team that we have to build and everybody's zero and zero. So, right now we're in that, quote, unquote, roster building season — free agency and the draft over the next two months," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine. "It's really just focusing on, with our new coaches, getting everyone on the same page of what we want the 2026 iteration of the Buffalo Bills to be."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

March 9 negotiating begins

First, any team wishing to use a franchise tag or transition tag on a pending free agent must make the designation no later than March 3 at 4 p.m. ET. The Bills are not expected to tag anyone this year.

Come 12 p.m. on March 9, clubs are permitted to begin contacting players who are eligible for unrestricted free agency. During this 52-hour period, teams and players can agree in principle, but no contract can be signed until the new league year officially begins on March 11 at 4 p.m.

Bills' free agency briefing

Currently, Buffalo has 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents this month. Before any re-signings can occur, however, the Bills still need to create salary cap space.

On offense, center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards are the top-two names, with both players likely to garner heavy interest on the open market. In addition, Reggie Gilliam is arguably the top available fullback.

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern and quarterback Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone Allen’s third touchdown during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the defense side, where the Bills will transition into a 3-4 scheme, edge rushers Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa along with linebackers Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano are pending free agents. Veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White's contract is also up.

As far as potential external additions, the Bills will presumably scour the wide receiver and linebacker pools. Wide receivers Alec Pierce and Mike Evans will be available although salary cap constraints could prohibit Buffalo from landing a big ticket player.