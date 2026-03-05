Two Bills' Starters Highly Valued Amongst 'NFL's 50 Best Free Agents'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive line has been one of the NFL's most-productive units over the past two seasons, but two of five starters are potentially on their way out the door.

After blocking for the NFL MVP and the league's rushing champion in consecutive seasons, left guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern are expected to draw heavy interest as unrestricted free agents when the negotiating period opens on March 9.

"That's probably the best I can explain it is we'll have dialogue. Would we love to have them both back? Yes, obviously, they did a great job for us," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on One Bills Live at the NFL Combine.

Grouped amongst Sports Illustrated's "NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026," Edwards is the first guard on the list at No. 27 overall and McGovern stands as the second-ranked center at No. 37 overall.

"I want to thank both those guys for what they've done for us. Now, it's free agency time. They've earned this right," said Beane. "We've had conversations before, dating back, but it takes two. It's a business. There's no hard feelings if they go maximize their dollars and we can't afford it."

While maintaining continuity along the offensive line is preferred, the Bills' salary cap situation makes it impractical to re-sign both.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) and guard David Edwards (76) lead the team onto the field before a game against the New York Jets | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated lists the Bills and Los Angeles Chargers as top potential suitors for Edwards, projecting a three-year, $48 million contract. McGovern, whose projected value is at $42 million for three years, is connected to the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, two teams who will have a new center in 2026.

At those numbers, Buffalo will, unfortunately, have to choose between one or none.

David Edwards, LG

The Bills signed Edwards, presumably influenced by offensive line coach Aaron Kromer's recommendation, away from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He started every game for the Super Bowl LVI champions.

Upon arriving in Orchard Park, Edwards spent his first season as the team's sixth offensive lineman deployed in heavy formations. Allowing McGovern to move to center, he became a two-year starter at left guard after the Bills moved on from Mitch Morse.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who was just getting the snap during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. David Edwards is portecting. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Edwards, 28, has become one of the league’s better guards over the past two seasons in Buffalo. The veteran started 32 games in that span, allowing only three sacks in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. In recent years, the guard market has exploded with players such as Robert Hunt and Trey Smith making huge money. Edwards won’t get near $100 million like those players as he searches for a third deal, but he’s a quality option inside." . — Matthew Verderame



Connor McGovern, C

The former Dallas Cowboys' third-round draft pick turned out to be a phenomenal free agent signing for Buffalo in 2023. McGovern did not miss a start over three seasons with the Bills although he was held out twice in Week 18 for preservation purposes.

McGovern started all 17 games at left guard in 2023 before moving to center, making a seamless transition with quarterback Josh Allen. The reliable 28-year-old noticeably established himself as a leader up front and in the locker room.

A report, earlier this week, painted a pessimistic outlook for those hoping the Bills would re-sign McGovern prior to the start of free agency.

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"A Pro Bowl center in 2024, McGovern has been a quality starter for Buffalo since coming over three years ago from the Cowboys. McGovern figures to be a priority free agent for the Bills, who, despite limited cap resources, will likely attempt to keep Josh Allen’s center in the fold. If it comes down to Edwards or McGovern, centers are cheaper than guards, and McGovern is younger." — Matthew Verderame