The Buffalo Bills are in spring-cleaning mode when it comes to the state of their roster.

In addition to the release of Curtis Samuel, Taylor Rapp, and Taron Johnson, the Bills announced the release of veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

Jackson's reunion with Bills

After leaving to play for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, Jackson returned to the Bills in 2025, appearing in three games in the regular season and spending the majority of the year on the practice squad.

He played one snap in the AFC Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, filling in for Tre'Davious White who needed a breather. On his one snap, he surrendered a 26 yard touchdown to Marvin Mims to give the Broncos a lead in the fourth quarter.

Dane Jackson's last play as a Bill https://t.co/14LaORpTaw — Colin Richey (@ColinRichey_NFL) March 6, 2026

Cap relief

The Bills save $1.2 million in cap space with the release, against only $95,000 in dead cap, according to Spotrac.

Jackson was given a 2026 minimum offer when he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against Denver, explaining why the cap relief is minimal.

Buffalo moving on from a veteran minimum contract likely means the team felt he wasn't a fit in Jim Leonhard's scheme, or simply wanted to look elsewhere for an experienced cornerback to add to the room.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) defends during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

CB depth

The Bills are thin at cornerback at the moment, with the release of Taron Johnson made official today as well.

Christian Benford is set to return, along with 2025 first rounder Maxwell Hairston. The future is unknown for sixth round pick Dorian Strong, although the Virginia Tech product looked promising in his limited action as a rookie. Tre'Davious White is a pending unrestricted free agent.

The only other corners under contract for 2026 are Te'Cory Couch, MJ Devonshire, and Daryl Porter Jr, who all spent time on Buffalo's practice squad in 2025 or offseason roster prior to cutdown day last August.

Look for the Bills to add several corners throughout free agency or the draft this offseason.