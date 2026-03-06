Buffalo Bills Release Taylor Rapp, Clear Much-Needed Cap Space

The Buffalo Bills have gotten busy clearing salary cap space in preparation for the new league year, which opens Mar. 11.

Their latest maneuver was revealed on Friday afternoon, as safety Taylor Rapp has now been released.

Rapp posted a photo of himself in a Bills uniform earlier in the day, seemingly as a farewell, to his Instagram story, captioned, “Thank you Buffalo.” The Bills announced his release shortly thereafter.

The Bills’ safety had spent the previous three seasons in Buffalo.

Rapp’s stint

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rapp signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2023 before inking a three-year extension before the start of the 2024 campaign. He was set to count $3.7 million against the salary cap in 2026, but with his release, the Bills will save over $3M in cap space, per Spotrac.

The 28-year-old appeared in 36 games with the Bills, including 24 starts. He was lost due to injury earlier in 2025, ending his season after just six games.

During his time in Buffalo, Rapp recorded 158 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed. The seven-year veteran will now hit free agency as he searches for a new home.

Additional moves

Rapp is not have been the only player the Bills moved on from on Friday, as nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel were also released as salary cap casualties. In total, the Bills have created about $12M in cap space between the four moves.

The Bills remain about $22 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

Depth chart

Buffalo Bills Jordan Hancock sprints away from a player lined up against him during voluntary workouts at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rapp's departure leaves incumbent starter Cole Bishop without a running mate. It should be noted that this year’s draft is packed with talent at the safety position, including Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, whom the Bills have been linked to via various mock drafts.

There is also free agency to consider, which opens on Wednesday, and an internal candidate perhaps taking the Bull by the horns and winning the job out of training camp. One option to do so is 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock.

The 22-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Bills during his rookie season, recording 22 tackles while playing just 19% of the defensive snaps. He was a special teams standout, playing 58% of the team’s STs snaps in his first professional season in Buffalo. If Hancock can prove he has taken a step this offseason, he could be a candidate to fill the void left by Rapp's release.