Tracking Bills' Salary Cap Space Created through Veteran Purge

The Buffalo Bills kicked off their annual salary cap-related roster purge on Friday.

After being tabbed as "one of the best players in the league" by future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson became the first casualty.

Safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Dane Jackson later joined Johnson as cap casualties, apparently failing to fit in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's plans. As expected, wide receiver Curtis Samuel also fell victim to the purge, single-handedly creating a $6 million cap savings in 2026.

Using figures reported by Spotrac, it's estimated that the Bills opened approximately $12.2 million in salary cap space through Friday's four moves.

The 2026 NFL salary cap has been set at $301.2 million and teams must be compliant when the new league year begins next week.

NCB Taron Johnson

2026 cap space created — $1.9 million

Considering Johnson's $9.5 million dead salary cap hit, this release is a bit surprising.

In an ideal world, the player would've taken a pay cut to remain with the team that drafted him, but the Bills' change in defensive scheme has seemingly left Johnson without a position. Without the need for a nickel cornerback in Leonhard's 3-4 base formation, there was apparently consideration about a potential move to safety for the former All-Pro.

In the end, Buffalo must not have been able to envision a fit as the move creates only $1.9 million in cap space.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) is called for pass interference on Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR Curtis Samuel

2026 cap space created — $6 million

Despite his history with Joe Brady, Samuel appeared destined for termination due to his low production and high cap hit.

Remarkably, Samuel, who posted four 600-yard receiving campaigns in the five seasons prior to joining the Bills, totaled only 334 yards on 38 catches over 20 appearances. Over two seasons, he struggled to stay healthy, and seemingly fell out of favor with the previous coaching staff.

Recognizing the fact that Samuel accounted for 1,051 scrimmage yards playing under Brady with the 2020 Carolina Panthers, it remains a mystery why the reunion failed. The Bills clear $6.055 million of the $9.5 million that Samuel was due to count against the cap by releasing him.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (32) recovers a fumble against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

S Taylor Rapp

2026 cap space created — $3.07 million

Once the Bills committed to a defensive overhaul with Leonhard taking control, Rapp didn't seem to be part of the plans moving forward. Instead, Buffalo likely prefers a stronger, more athletic option to pair with 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop.

The 28-year-old Rapp's production dropped in 2025, presumably due to the nagging knee injury that eventually ended his season after six appearances. The veteran safety was due to count $3.74 million against the Bills' cap on the final season of his three-year contract in 2026.

The move will cost Buffalo $667K in dead money, but will free up a projected $3.075 million of space.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CB Dane Jackson

2026 cap space created — $1.21 million

Jackson's departure is another sign that the Sean McDermott era is over. The cornerback was a system fit in the old defense, eventually earning his way back onto the active roster as a result.

The Bills' 2020 seventh-round draft pick was an emergency injury replacement this past season after being released by Carolina. Jackson will count $95,000 in dead money while providing $1.21 million in relief.