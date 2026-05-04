Bills 'Never Close The Door' on Free Agent Tre'Davious White, May Need Him Again

Although maybe only slightly, the door apparently remains open for cornerback Tre'Davious White to return to One Bills Drive.

With reliable veteran Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston returning to the secondary, the Buffalo Bills used a Round 2 selection on Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at the NFL Draft late last month.

Even with Igbinosun arriving on the scene, and the addition of free agent Dee Alford, who projects as a more of a fit in the slot, there still may be room for the 31-year-old White.

"Corner is a premium position. You can't have enough of those guys," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane after trading up to draft Igbinosun.

To Beane's point, the Bills barely had enough to make it through the 2025 campaign, and White was essentially responsible for saving the day.

With Hairston beginning the regular season on Injured Reserve, White, who had returned to Buffalo on a one-year cap-friendly contract, made 16 starts as the outside cornerback opposite Benford.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up the pass to Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden Bates (82) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury. You want to make sure as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they're not starters," said Beane.

The Bills added Missouri's Toriano Pride Jr., who ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, with the No. 220 overall selection, but no cornerback on the 90-man roster is as battled tested as White.

Having an accomplished veteran as insurance could prove crucial down the stretch, which is the reason why White remains a possibility for 2026.

"We love Tre'Davious," said Beane three days prior to the NFL Draft. "You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo."

Depending upon the accuracy of reported undrafted free agent signings, the Bills are either right at or just below the 90-man roster limit. Of course, they could always release a fringe player to make room for White.

What Tre'Davious White offers

Having spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Bills, White knows the organization and its fanbase as much as anyone in the building.

White, who established a reputation as a positive locker room presence over his career, offers leadership qualities that would seemingly benefit developing cornerbacks like Hairston and Igbinosun.

Most importantly, White was more than adequate when challenged down the stretch last season. After suffering ACL and Achilles tears, which essentially ended his first stint with the Bills, the 2017 first-rounder finally got his legs back under him in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White, a two-time All-Pro (2019, 2020), accounted for one interception, nine pass breakups and 6.0 tackles-for-loss over 16 starts. He made a number of memorable plays, none bigger than deflecting the game-sealing interception in the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Playing 701 defensive snaps, White limited opposing receivers to 5.3 yards per target. Passes thrown his way were completed only 51.1 percent of the time.

Bills' current cornerbacks

With 2025 sixth-round pick Dorian Strong's status uncertain due to a neck injury, the Bills seemingly have one spot open on the CB depth chart.

Meanwhile, Te'Cory Couch, MJ Devonshire and Daryl Porter Jr. have played a combined one defensive snap in the NFL.

Christian Benford



Maxwell Hairston



Dee Alford



Davison Igbinosun (R)



Toriano Pride (R)



Dorian Strong



Te'Cory Couch



MJ Devonshire



Daryl Porter Jr.