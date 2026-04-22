Bills' Josh Allen Declares Joe Brady 'Good Change' After Buffalo Fired Sean McDermott

When the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott and hired Joe Brady, many wondered whether the transition would serve the team well as it moved into a critical 2026 season.

But there’s been no question about Josh Allen’s confidence in his team’s new head coach, which he continued to express at the Bills’ offseason program. During voluntary veteran minicamp, Allen spoke with reporters and said the switch to Brady is just what the doctor ordered for him and his teammates.

“New message, new vibe, new guys, it’s been a good change,” said Allen.

Being early in the process, Allen says that, while Brady has harkened back to the success the Bills experienced under former head coach Sean McDermott, more importantly, the Bills’ new man in charge has been focused on spreading his own philosophy throughout One Bills Drive.

“Still respecting the past with what’s been here the last 10 years and not shying away from that,” said Allen. “But also having his own twist on it and having that competitive edge that we’re trying to instill in the guys right now. And to be able to have that competitive stamina.”

He added, “The main message we’re receiving is put the ball down. Doesn’t matter where, doesn’t matter when.”

The Bills went 98-50 in the regular season under McDermott’s leadership, while he helped the team advance to two AFC championship games during his nine years with the team. Brady has a lot to live up to as he takes the reins of the organization, but so far, his quarterback believes he’s off to a good start.

“It’s been really good to see him embrace the role and step into it. The way that he talks to the guys. You can tell he’s very well respected with everybody in that locker room, and it’s only going to continue to grow in my opinion.”

Less communication

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen also mentioned how, with Brady stepping away from the offensive side of the ball exclusively, the two communicate less than they ever have since Brady came to Buffalo as quarterbacks coach in 2022. Since that time, he and Allen have worked side by side, with their connection ramping up when Brady was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in ‘23 and then full-time OC for the 2024 campaign.

“When he was my quarterback coach, we talked every single day,” said Allen. “When he was the offensive coordinator, he’s going around, bouncing around to different positions on the offensive side, and now, his just role’s gotten a little bit bigger.”

Allen also mentioned how his work with new quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree has gotten off to a seamless start.

Great connection

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Allen has enjoyed plenty of success since Brady took over as the team’s full-time offensive coordinator. He won the NFL MVP award in ‘24 and was selected as a finalist once again this past season after recording 3,668 yards passing and 39 total touchdowns.

Since Brady’s ascension, Buffalo has averaged 29.6 points per game over the past two years. The expectation is that the Bills continue along that trajectory and keep scoring points under his play-calling.

But the question now is on the defensive side of the ball, where Brady will attempt to spearhead an overhaul that includes a shift at defensive coordinator, with Jim Leonhard bringing a new attack-style mentality to that side of the ball. From what Allen is saying, that mindset is already starting to set in, which is a good sign for the team as a whole.

“I’m hearing what he’s trying to convey to the team, and then I’m doing my best to be a mouthpiece for him,” added the Bills’ QB. “Be an extension of him, carrying on what he wants this team to be.”

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