AFC favorite Buffalo Bills have recent success against every contender except one

There are many reasons why the Buffalo Bills are suddenly again the favorites to win the AFC and make it to Super Bowl LX in February.

Namely, Josh Allen.

But also, the fact that they have a recent win over seven of the eight other teams still in contention for the AFC Playoffs. The only contender the Bills haven't beaten in the last two years: the Houston Texans, who they have lost to in close games in 2024 (23-20) and 2025 (23-19).

Otherwise, any matchup will envoke good vibes:

Denver Broncos

W 31-7, 2024 playoffs

New England Patriots

W 35-31, last week

Jacksonville Jaguars

W 47-10, Week 3 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers

W 26-7, Week 13 2025

Los Angeles Chargers

W 24-22, Week 16 2023

Baltimore Ravens

W 41-40, Week 1 2025

Indianapolis Colts

W 30-20, Week 10 2024

According to oddsmakers, the Bills (+850) are the favorite to win the AFC, ahead of the Broncos and are only behind two NFC teams to win it all: the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

On ESPN Wednesday morning, however, the Get Up! panel discussed the Bills' obstacle to getting to the Super Bowl. Their kryptonite, if you will.

After watching the team all season - and especially in last week's win in Foxboro in which they surrendered 246 yards and four touchdown on the ground - it's no surprise.

"Run defense is their big problem," said analyst Jeff Saturday. "They rank 30th or worse in every rushing statistic. That ain't good, folks. You've got to stop the run. If you look at how playoff games are typically won, it's by defenses that travel and defenses that can stop the run. They gotta fix that."

