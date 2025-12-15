Josh Allen reminds Drake Maye who real NFL MVP is in Bills' wild road win

New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye walked into the end zone for his second touchdown of the first quarter, and the "MVP" chants were again audible amongst the Gillette Stadium crowd.

The reigning NFL MVP, however, was there on the opposite sideline, and he seemingly had no intention of "passing the torch" to the second-year quarterback. In fact, the response from Josh Allen was exactly what one would expect from the real MVP.

After falling behind, 21-0, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to five consecutive touchdown drives, orchestrating a 35-31 road win that catapulted the reigning five-time divisions champions right back into the AFC East race. The Bills (10-4) are now only 1.0 game behind the first-place Patriots (11-3) with three weeks to go.

Josh Allen playing like an MVP as the Bills have rallied all the way back. pic.twitter.com/pB46Cpr6Ca — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2025

Had New England beaten Buffalo on Sunday, it would have officially clinched first place.

"We understood what was at stake but at the say time that wasn't really in the back of our heads: We're were just 'hey, we got to find a way to win a football game,'" said Allen.

While solidifying his team's standing in the AFC playoff picture through 15 weeks, Allen also all but ensured himself to be an MVP finalist for the fifth time in his career.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Voter proclaims Allen as new leader

Former NFL quarterback, and current ESPN personality, Dan Orlovsky dropped an MVP race hot take on social media following the Bills' comeback win.

"Josh Allen just took over the NFL MVP. We'll see what Stafford does this afternoon. Obviously, a couple weeks left," said Orlovsky, who is an official MVP voter. "Value? Again, there's no one more valuable this year. What he's doing with that football team. Down 21-0, on the road, divisional rival, outstanding team in New England, superstar young quarterback, and, basically, he's flawless in the second half. He's the MVP right now,"

What ya got Stafford?

MVP #17 pic.twitter.com/Uxb5LWGAJt — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 14, 2025

Earning the head-to-head win over Maye and the Patriots, and securing the Bills' seventh straight double-digit win total in the process, Allen threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He added 48 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Allen currently leads the AFC in touchdown passes (25). His 37 total touchdowns are tied for the NFL lead.

Updated NFL MVP odds

Matthew Stafford did a solid job maintaining his frontrunner status by throwing for 368 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Rams past the Detroit Lions, 41-34. Stafford was intercepted once.

Following Week 15's late-afternoon window, Allen (+550) sits firmly in third place on the odds board. Maye (+400) is second to Stafford (-300). The odds are posted by DraftKings and are subject to change.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

