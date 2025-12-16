Bills' James Cook poised to pass franchise legend with career-best season

Josh Allen is the NFL's reigning MVP and after leading Sunday's signature comeback from 21-0 down to the New England Patriots, he's thrust himself into the race again in 2025. But to think, there were fans — even some among Bills Mafia — that last summer didn't want the team to give a new contract to James Cook.

Where would the Buffalo Bills be without their star running back?

Cook carried 22 times for 107 yards and scored two of the touchdowns as Buffalo scored on five consecutive possessions to turn a 21-point deficit into a thrilling 35-31 win that strengthened their Wild Card and saved a shot at winning the AFC East for a sixth consecutive season. It also reiterated Cook's important to the Bills' offense.

It also gets overshadowed by Allen's heroics, but the Bills are better - dominant - when they hand the ball to Cook.

This season they are 8-0 when he gets 18 or more carries; 2-4 when he gets 17 or less.

Relatively quietly, Cook is putting together the most productive rushing season by any Bills' running back not named O.J. Simpson. He's averaging 101 yards per game, which trails only three Simpson seasons: 143 in 1973, 129 in 1975, and 107 in 1976. He has 1,415 yards, needing only 73 more to surpass Thurman Thomas' best career season of 1,487 in 1992.

We're obviously not suggesting that Cook is as good as O.J. or more productive than Thurman. In '92 Thomas added 58 catches for 626 yards; Cook only has 31 for 171.

Cook and the Bills look to continue the momentum of their three-game winning streak Sunday when they visit to Cleveland to play the hapless Browns.

