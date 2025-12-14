Buffalo Bills' historic streak remains intact following Chiefs' playoff elimination

There aren’t many records in sports that stand for as long as the Buffalo Bills’ historic streak of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

But after Sunday’s NFL results, the players from those 1990s teams can pop the champagne, as their run of championship appearances will remain the most extended in league history, at least for the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl XXV (Giants 20, Bills 19): New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson (24) carries the ball against the Buffalo in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. | Frank Becerra Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs' streak ends

The Bills’ record is safe due to the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers eliminated the Chiefs from postseason contention. Meaning, Kansas City’s run of three straight Super Bowl appearances has reached its conclusion, as has its streak of 10 consecutive trips to the playoffs.

The Chiefs fell 16-13 on Sunday, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaving the game late in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury that Head Coach Andy Reid declared did not “look good” after initial examination. Thus, not only have the Chiefs been bruised and battered physically, but their championship and postseason mojo have also taken a considerable hit, while the Bills’ old-time teams can continue to tout their run as one for the record books.

Where do the Bills sit?

While Kansas City has been ousted from playoff consideration, the Bills now sit pretty with three weeks remaining in the regular season. Following a win over the New England Patriots, the Bills are just one game back of the division lead, sitting at 10-4 with matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets left on their schedule.

The Patriots will take on the Baltimore Ravens next week before finishing the regular season with divisional meetings with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. With the head-to-head tiebreaker eliminated from the equation, the next tiebreaker for playoff-pursuant squads is divisional record, and New England (3-1) currently holds the advantage over Buffalo (3-2) in that category.

Meaning, the Bills' best hope is for the Patriots to lose twice over the final three weeks of the season.

Whatever the case may be, Buffalo’s playoff ticket is near-punched after the win over the Patriots, which will allow the Bills to remain in contention for their first Super Bowl appearance since their last of the streak of four straight in the 1993 season.

