Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 2 Matchup vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills are coming off an impressive Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. That victory was huge for their confidence not only because it was against another AFC contender, but also due to their recent history against the Texans. Prior to Sunday, Josh Allen was just 1-4 (including the playoffs) against Houston.

Now, they have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions. Detroit poses a serious threat as one of the more dangerous offenses in the NFL, but there's reason for confidence. Allen enters this one with a record of 3-0 against the Lions and looks to make that 4-0 as they open their new stadium.

Detroit also enters this game 1-0, escaping Week 1 with a 31-30 win over the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are looking for a 2-0 start and have the talent to come out with a win. That said, here's a look at which announcers will be on the mic as well as which referee will control the action on the field.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Announcers

American broadcaster Kaylee Hartung before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thursday Night Football crew will be calling the action in this one, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth. On the field, they will turn to Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung

Referees for Week 2 Bills vs. Lions

NFL referee Ron Torbert during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Ron Torbert is the referee in this one. He has been a referee since 2014 and has officiated 11 Bills games. Buffalo is 5-6 in those games, with the latest being their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home in 2025. Here's a look at his full crew:

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Down Judge: Daniel Gallagher

Line Judge: Tripp Sutter

Field Judge: Ryan Dickson

Side Judge: Keith Washington

Back Judge: Courtney Brown

Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen moves in the pocket to throw a pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills will be going with a classic all white look in this one. In addition to their classic look, the Bills will have a patch to commemorate their opening season at the New Highmark Stadium.

"The uniforms will also have a special patch commemorating the team's inaugural season at Highmark Stadium," Ian Caskie of WGRZ writes.

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 2

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands the ball to running back Jahmyr Gibbs against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit will be wearing their all black alternate, which will be a great aesthetic when going against the white Buffalo jerseys.

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Blue

This one kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night on Prime Video.

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