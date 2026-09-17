Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combinations for Bills Week 2 Matchup vs. Lions
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The Buffalo Bills are coming off an impressive Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. That victory was huge for their confidence not only because it was against another AFC contender, but also due to their recent history against the Texans. Prior to Sunday, Josh Allen was just 1-4 (including the playoffs) against Houston.
Now, they have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions. Detroit poses a serious threat as one of the more dangerous offenses in the NFL, but there's reason for confidence. Allen enters this one with a record of 3-0 against the Lions and looks to make that 4-0 as they open their new stadium.
Detroit also enters this game 1-0, escaping Week 1 with a 31-30 win over the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are looking for a 2-0 start and have the talent to come out with a win. That said, here's a look at which announcers will be on the mic as well as which referee will control the action on the field.
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Announcers
The Thursday Night Football crew will be calling the action in this one, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth. On the field, they will turn to Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.
Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Referees for Week 2 Bills vs. Lions
Ron Torbert is the referee in this one. He has been a referee since 2014 and has officiated 11 Bills games. Buffalo is 5-6 in those games, with the latest being their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home in 2025. Here's a look at his full crew:
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Barry Anderson
Down Judge: Daniel Gallagher
Line Judge: Tripp Sutter
Field Judge: Ryan Dickson
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Courtney Brown
Buffalo Bills uniform combination for Week 2
The Bills will be going with a classic all white look in this one. In addition to their classic look, the Bills will have a patch to commemorate their opening season at the New Highmark Stadium.
"The uniforms will also have a special patch commemorating the team's inaugural season at Highmark Stadium," Ian Caskie of WGRZ writes.
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Helmet: White
Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 2
Detroit will be wearing their all black alternate, which will be a great aesthetic when going against the white Buffalo jerseys.
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Helmet: Blue
This one kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night on Prime Video.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.