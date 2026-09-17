Four Bills' Storylines I'm Watching Most in Thursday Night Football Matchup vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills will open their new stadium in primetime on Thursday Night Football with the Detroit Lions visiting Orchard Park.

As one would expect, there is no shortage of narratives entering the September 17 non-conference clash of titans.

Here are the four most-notable storylines heading into the inaugural game at Highmark Stadium. Prime Video will carry the action live with former Bills' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick serving on the broadcast team.

Bills' defensive front vs. Lions' depleted offensive line

The Lions' offensive line is already severely undermanned, and it's only Week 2.

Having to travel on a short week, the Lions ruled out starting right tackle Blake Miller and starting left guard Christian Mahogany. That's in addition to starting center Cade Mays, who began the season on Injured Reserve.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Bills' run defense, which was underwhelming at times in the season opener, benefit from the Lions' lack of high-level hog mollies?

Bills' nose tackle Deone Walker had multiple moments of dominance up front in Week 1. With two backups on the interior, the Lions' offensive line could have trouble containing Walker, which could create opportunities for Ed Oliver to feast.

Will Highmark Stadium's new grass be an issue?

The Bills created a media firestorm of sorts by re-sodding their new grass field after the August 27 preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By listening to players' comments, it seems like Buffalo brass made the right decision, but the true indication will come on Thursday night.

"There'll be no concerns come Thursday, and our guys are excited just to be on grass," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady.

A clump of grass dug up after a play in the second half gets tamped down by an employee during a break in the play at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisely, Brady moved Tuesday's practice across the street onto the newly-replaced field, and the surface earned positive reviews.

"The footing seemed better. It seemed more stable, more solid," said Allen. "I'm very happy and fortunate that our team, our ownership went out there and made it as good as possible and did the switch for us."

Will chunk plays continue for Bills' passing attack?

The Bills let it rip during their Week 1 win in Houston.

With cyborg signal caller Josh Allen showing off the howitzer attached to his right shoulder, Buffalo was willing to push the ball downfield through the air, and the results were marvelous.

Allen averaged 13.2 air yards per pass attempt, his highest single-game output in more than two years. The Bills gained more than 15 yards on 10 different completions. Additionally, there was a deep incompletion that allowed DJ Moore to draw a 46-yard defensive pass interference penalty.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Heck yea. We love chunk plays. That's how you score 36 points," said Allen.

Meanwhile, the Lions proved highly susceptible to the long pass play in their Week 1 overtime win. New Orleans Saints' quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards, including completions of 47, 31 and 27 yards to three different receivers.

The numbers say the Bills should have their way stretching the field against Detroit.

Can defense tighten up details on short week?

The Bills' defense must improve, and first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard's sees its potential to do so.

"I think it's very correctable. I left watching the tape going, alright, we're closer. We're closer than it looked," said Leonhard.

Buffalo's mistakes allowed CJ Stroud to pass for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes that gained more than 15 yards apiece to six different receivers.

While the short week limits the opportunity for significant improvement, the Bills should be able to clean up some details.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Excited for the play style. The energy was there. The effort was there. The detail has got to get better, not up to the standards," said Leonhard.

It won't get an easier with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Aman-Ra St. Brown coming to Orchard Park. Both players scored two touchdowns apiece in the Lions' season-opening win.

Meanwhile, the Bills could be without starting safety Cole Bishop, who is questionable to play.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright (37) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) defends during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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