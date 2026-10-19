Bills' Maligned Kicker Remains Perfect on Field Goals, Nailing Four More in Week 6
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Once upon a time, Tyler Bass was looked at as a pain point for the Buffalo Bills. But in 2026, he's been their sweet 16.
Now No. 16 in your program after swapping numbers out as D.J. Moore came in this offseason, Bass has become a weapon for the Bills. In Buffalo's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Bass was cash, netting four field goals, including the final points for the team in the fourth quarter.
It was the first time Bass had made four field goals in a game since a win over the Jets on November 19, 2023. It marks just the fifth time in his Bills tenure that he's made at least four FGs in a game.
Near-perfect 2026 season
Bass' season has been near-perfect, as he's made all 13 of his field goal attempts this year. His only drawback has been extra points, missing two thus far in 2026.
The Georgia Southern product has not been booting it from deep — Bass has yet to make a FG from beyond 50 yards. But he's been on his game from everywhere else, has made three or more FGs in three games this year, and has added a game-winning kick to his resume with the overtime boot he made against the Rams.
Kicking out the old narratives
After some up-and-down moments over the years, and missing all of 2025 due to injury, Bass was looked at as a sneaky flaw for Buffalo this season. But in the Bills' pre-bye-week slate, Bass has been nearly flawless for the special teams unit.
There are a lot of contributing factors to Buffalo sitting at 5-1 heading into its Week 7 bye week. And Bass has become one of the biggest reasons for that overnight.
Back-to-back game balls for Tyler Bass
In the Bills' locker room following the 33-30 win over the Raiders, head coach Joe Brady awarded Bass with a game ball for the second week in a row.
"Love you guys, man. Love you guys. Seriously, I mean it," said Bass to his teammates.
Six days prior to going 7-for-7 on kicks against the Raiders, Bass earned a Week 5 game ball for nailing the game-ending 45-yard winner in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.