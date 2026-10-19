Once upon a time, Tyler Bass was looked at as a pain point for the Buffalo Bills. But in 2026, he's been their sweet 16.

Now No. 16 in your program after swapping numbers out as D.J. Moore came in this offseason, Bass has become a weapon for the Bills. In Buffalo's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Bass was cash, netting four field goals, including the final points for the team in the fourth quarter.

It was the first time Bass had made four field goals in a game since a win over the Jets on November 19, 2023. It marks just the fifth time in his Bills tenure that he's made at least four FGs in a game.

Tyler Bass gives the Bills a 10-point lead in Vegas 🗣️



BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/D5ur3vEDmt — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Near-perfect 2026 season

Bass' season has been near-perfect, as he's made all 13 of his field goal attempts this year. His only drawback has been extra points, missing two thus far in 2026.

The Georgia Southern product has not been booting it from deep — Bass has yet to make a FG from beyond 50 yards. But he's been on his game from everywhere else, has made three or more FGs in three games this year, and has added a game-winning kick to his resume with the overtime boot he made against the Rams.

Kicking out the old narratives

After some up-and-down moments over the years, and missing all of 2025 due to injury, Bass was looked at as a sneaky flaw for Buffalo this season. But in the Bills' pre-bye-week slate, Bass has been nearly flawless for the special teams unit.

There are a lot of contributing factors to Buffalo sitting at 5-1 heading into its Week 7 bye week. And Bass has become one of the biggest reasons for that overnight.

Tyler Bass has made 18 straight field goals dating back to 2024. He is tied for the longest streak by a Bills kicker since Rian Lindell with 18 (10/21/2007-12/09/2007). pic.twitter.com/sxfoQYH5c0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 18, 2026

Back-to-back game balls for Tyler Bass

In the Bills' locker room following the 33-30 win over the Raiders, head coach Joe Brady awarded Bass with a game ball for the second week in a row.

"Love you guys, man. Love you guys. Seriously, I mean it," said Bass to his teammates.

Six days prior to going 7-for-7 on kicks against the Raiders, Bass earned a Week 5 game ball for nailing the game-ending 45-yard winner in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game winning field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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