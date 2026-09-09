Five Returning Buffalo Bills' Players Change Jersey Numbers for New NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills are just days away from embarking on their first regular season under the guidance of head coach Joe Brady, the team’s 36-year-old former offensive coordinator who is now the youngest lead man in the National Football League.

Buffalo’s 2026-2027 campaign will also mark the first season that Brady has ever been a head coach at any level of football, let alone the NFL. And, in case some fans have been living under a rock, this year will also be the Bills’ inaugural season at their new $2.2 billion home, which still sports the name Highmark Stadium just like the old venue did in recent years.

There’s also those new “Nickel City” jerseys that have seemingly been the talk of the town since the team originally unveiled them nearly two months ago on July 27.

In short, there’s been a lot of newness along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, this offseason.

From stadium to jerseys, some fans might not recognize 2026 version of beloved Bills

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and rookie receiver Skyler Bell (13) give their unique handshake between drills during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, if fans haven’t been paying close attention, then they’ve certainly missed a few momentous moments since training camp started up this summer.

But, don’t fret, just because some fans might’ve succumbed to the “it’s just the preseason” mindset, doesn’t mean they should be kept in the dark with all of the ongoing developments with the team now that the regular season is upon us all.

That also means new jersey numbers for some recent incoming players, as well as for some not so new players who were on the roster in 2025, but decided to switch up their look ahead of this impending season.

Former Kentucky Wildcats' cornerback Maxwell Hairston (1) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s also those numbers that might have just simply been forgotten by some fans in terms of returning players who missed all or part of last fall and/or winter due to injury.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the new—and “old”—players that will be sporting different “drip” this season, as the youngsters say, for Western New York’s favorite football franchise.

Familiar faces with unfamiliar numbers from seasons of the past

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few players who were either on last year’s team or on teams in previous seasons who decided to change things up heading into 2026.

Most noticeably, fans will see second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston wearing his former collegiate number from his time at the University of Kentucky, while other players like kicker Tyler Bass and outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau will also be donning their digits from several years ago in school.

Here’s what to look out for on the field when the Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

No. 1, CB, Maxwell Hairston

Sep. 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Former Kentucky Wildcats' defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) runs onto the field before a game against the Ohio Bobcats at Kroger Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

23-year-old former first round pick Max Hairston had an up-and-down rookie year for the Bills in 2025, but he was recently named the starting cornerback for the upcoming slate of games, and he’s since decided to switch up his number.

Hairston wore the single digit during his days as a Kentucky Wildcat from 2022 to 2024. He must be hoping that some of the collegiate charm rubs off on him once again in the NFL, as the West Bloomfield, Michigan native had six interceptions, forced three fumbles, and scored three defensive touchdowns in just three years as a Wildcat.

No. 7, RB, Ray Davis

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' backup running back Ray Davis (7) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-year running back Ray Davis, who is actually a former collegiate teammate of Maxwell Hairston at the University of Kentucky, was a bit of a surprise selection by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at pick No. 128.

Although he was known as a home-run hitter at each one of his stops while in college, which included spending time at Temple, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky at various points from 2019 to 2023, Davis was pegged as a backup to established runner James Cook III right off the bat.

And, now he’s being relegated to returning duties—maybe—just to get on the field somehow. Needless to say, it hasn’t been a great start to his young NFL career despite posting 746 carries for 3,626 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in college, as well as 94 receptions for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hopefully, Brady and new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. can get Davis more involved on offense this season.

Who knows?

Maybe the switch from last year’s No. 22 to the new No. 7 that Davis will be donning this upcoming fall and winter will be lucky. He was No. 1 in college, but he apparently couldn’t wait long enough to snag that singular digit up this September like Hairston just did over the last couple of days.

No. 11, QB, Kyle Allen

Aug. 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills' backup quarterback Kyle Allen (11) gets set to pass during the first half of a preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former undrafted free agent quarterback Kyle Allen has been with six NFL teams since first joining the NFL in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers, and he’s now on his second stint with the Bills as fellow quarterback Josh Allen’s understudy this season.

Last time he was with Buffalo, the “other Allen” wore the No. 9. But, now he’ll be wearing Mitch Trubisky’s old number.

And, despite playing admirably this preseason, Bills’ fans are likely hoping to see the one-time Houston Cougars’ and Houston Texans’ gunslinger only holding a clipboard and never having to get his new digits dirty this season.

No. 15, OLB, Gregory Rousseau

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts to getting a sack with Bills' EDGE rusher Gregory Rousseau (15) during the first half of a preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like with now starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Bills’ outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau decided to go back to his collegiate number for this upcoming season.

However, if he produces like he did as a young Miami Hurricane, then Bills Mafia should be happy with the switch up.

In total, Rousseau only played in 15 games as a member of Miami’s football team before opting out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but he made the most of those outings as an undergrad as he tallied 59 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Sep. 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Former Miami Hurricanes' freshman defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates while wearing the turnover chain during the first quarter of a past collegiate football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully the 6-foot-6, 266-pound defender has a bit of a pass-rushing renaissance wearing his old number this year as he’s yet to crack the 10-sack mark as a professional through his first five seasons in the NFL.

No. 16, K, Tyler Bass

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) launches a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Hairston, Davis, and Rousseau did with their new numbers, Bass decided to go back to the number he wore as a collegiate kicker at Georgia Southern for this upcoming season with the Bills, which will mark his seventh in the league since being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bass is coming off a year in 2025 where he was sidelined for the entirety of the regular season and postseason for Buffalo due to a variety of ailments that forced him to have sports-hernia surgery in the offseason, so maybe he’s looking for some “spring” in his step this fall and winter with the switch to his old undergraduate garb.

Notable newcomers’ numbers for upcoming 2026-2027 season

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) looks on during warm-ups prior to the start of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s front office, which has been spearheaded by recently promoted team president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane since 2017, had a fairly active offseason over the past several months since their abrupt departure from the divisional round of the playoffs this past winter.

Some faces have left, and many new faces have arrived in Western New York since that fateful game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

But, despite all of the changes made, there’s certainly been a nice blend of veterans versus rookies that have been brought in amongst the influx of names now on the roster.

Recognizable veterans like wide receiver D.J. Moore, EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb, and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson head the list, as well as the 2026 rookie class.

There’s also veteran defensive back Dee Alford, who will apparently possibly return punts this season for the Bills in addition to taking over for Buffalo’s former nickel cornerback Taron Johnson in the slot in Western New York for 2026.

Johnson is now on the Las Vegas Raiders.

But, the number Alford will be wearing is one of a rather notable former Bills’ safety of recent seasons of the past, so don’t be fooled on Sunday, folks!

With that in mind, each of those aforementioned players might be heavily counted on by Buffalo as the season goes on, so it’s imperative that fans get their numbers etched into their minds before the big opener against Houston on Sunday.

Here’s the full rundown:

No. 2, WR, D.J. Moore

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason matchup at the new Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 9, OLB, Bradley Chubb

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) gets ready to line up for a snap during the first half of a preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 13, WR, Skyler Bell (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) turns up the field after making a catch across the middle of the field during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 21, CB, Davison Igbinosun (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive back Davison Igbinosun (21) pulls in a pass as he puts in extra reps after Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 22, DB, C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buffalo Bills' veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson does a warm-up drill before practice at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 23, NCB, Dee Alford

Aug.' 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Dee Alford (23) patrols the secondary during a preseason game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 29, DB, Jalon Kilgore (Rookie)

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers' quarterback Kyle Trask (14) runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills' safety Jalon Kilgore (29) during the second half at the new Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 39, P, Tommy Doman Jr. (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills' rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) kicks the ball from the end zone during second-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 51, OLB, Mike Danna

Buffalo Bills' EDGE rusher Mike Danna (51) cuts around a blocking sled during Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 52, ILB, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills' rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) gets ready for the next drill during the team's "Return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 83, TE, Keleki Latu

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' backup tight end Keleki Latu (83) catches the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at the new Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 97, DL, Greg Gaines

Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive lineman Gennings Dunker holds back Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Greg Gaines (97), who was trying to get to Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Will Howard (18) during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 99, OLB, T.J. Parker (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills' rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker (99) cuts around a blocking sled during Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In case fans might have forgotten since last season . . . here’s a refresher

Not much needs to be written here other than some fans are forgetful, and there were several Bills’ veterans last season who suffered through injuries and didn’t see much of the field as their other teammates did in 2025.

Meanwhile, although a couple other players—like wide receiver Joshua Palmer and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard—may be wearing the same numbers as last season, they’re still somewhat strange single digit numbers that aren’t usually pertaining to their positions when speaking in terms of the history of the league.

It’s hard to decipher which is worse on an inside linebacker: No. 8 or No. 43?

Oct. 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) reacts to his interception against the Houston Texans in the second half of a past NFL game at NRG Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bernard wore the other number from 2022 to 2024.

Either way, here is the other index of notable players who fans may have forgotten about for various reasons at the tailend of last season, whether it be due to poor performance, injury, or simply being stuck at the bottom of the depth chart at times.

No. 5, WR, Joshua Palmer

Sep. 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 8, ILB, Terrel Bernard

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) tackles Houston Texans' running back Nick Chubb (21) during a past NFL game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 55, OLB, Michael Hoecht

Camera crews from Hard Knocks follow Buffalo Bills' EDGE rusher Michael Hoecht (55) to the practice field during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 94, DL, Landon Jackson

Buffalo Bills' second-year defensive lineman Landon Jackson watches his teammates during warm-ups before the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 98, DL, T.J. Sanders

Sep. 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs away from pressure supplied by Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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