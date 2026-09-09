Five Returning Buffalo Bills' Players Change Jersey Numbers for New NFL Season
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The Buffalo Bills are just days away from embarking on their first regular season under the guidance of head coach Joe Brady, the team’s 36-year-old former offensive coordinator who is now the youngest lead man in the National Football League.
Buffalo’s 2026-2027 campaign will also mark the first season that Brady has ever been a head coach at any level of football, let alone the NFL. And, in case some fans have been living under a rock, this year will also be the Bills’ inaugural season at their new $2.2 billion home, which still sports the name Highmark Stadium just like the old venue did in recent years.
There’s also those new “Nickel City” jerseys that have seemingly been the talk of the town since the team originally unveiled them nearly two months ago on July 27.
In short, there’s been a lot of newness along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, this offseason.
From stadium to jerseys, some fans might not recognize 2026 version of beloved Bills
So, if fans haven’t been paying close attention, then they’ve certainly missed a few momentous moments since training camp started up this summer.
But, don’t fret, just because some fans might’ve succumbed to the “it’s just the preseason” mindset, doesn’t mean they should be kept in the dark with all of the ongoing developments with the team now that the regular season is upon us all.
That also means new jersey numbers for some recent incoming players, as well as for some not so new players who were on the roster in 2025, but decided to switch up their look ahead of this impending season.
There’s also those numbers that might have just simply been forgotten by some fans in terms of returning players who missed all or part of last fall and/or winter due to injury.
With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the new—and “old”—players that will be sporting different “drip” this season, as the youngsters say, for Western New York’s favorite football franchise.
Familiar faces with unfamiliar numbers from seasons of the past
There are a few players who were either on last year’s team or on teams in previous seasons who decided to change things up heading into 2026.
Most noticeably, fans will see second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston wearing his former collegiate number from his time at the University of Kentucky, while other players like kicker Tyler Bass and outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau will also be donning their digits from several years ago in school.
Here’s what to look out for on the field when the Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
No. 1, CB, Maxwell Hairston
23-year-old former first round pick Max Hairston had an up-and-down rookie year for the Bills in 2025, but he was recently named the starting cornerback for the upcoming slate of games, and he’s since decided to switch up his number.
Hairston wore the single digit during his days as a Kentucky Wildcat from 2022 to 2024. He must be hoping that some of the collegiate charm rubs off on him once again in the NFL, as the West Bloomfield, Michigan native had six interceptions, forced three fumbles, and scored three defensive touchdowns in just three years as a Wildcat.
No. 7, RB, Ray Davis
Third-year running back Ray Davis, who is actually a former collegiate teammate of Maxwell Hairston at the University of Kentucky, was a bit of a surprise selection by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at pick No. 128.
Although he was known as a home-run hitter at each one of his stops while in college, which included spending time at Temple, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky at various points from 2019 to 2023, Davis was pegged as a backup to established runner James Cook III right off the bat.
And, now he’s being relegated to returning duties—maybe—just to get on the field somehow. Needless to say, it hasn’t been a great start to his young NFL career despite posting 746 carries for 3,626 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in college, as well as 94 receptions for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hopefully, Brady and new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. can get Davis more involved on offense this season.
Who knows?
Maybe the switch from last year’s No. 22 to the new No. 7 that Davis will be donning this upcoming fall and winter will be lucky. He was No. 1 in college, but he apparently couldn’t wait long enough to snag that singular digit up this September like Hairston just did over the last couple of days.
No. 11, QB, Kyle Allen
Former undrafted free agent quarterback Kyle Allen has been with six NFL teams since first joining the NFL in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers, and he’s now on his second stint with the Bills as fellow quarterback Josh Allen’s understudy this season.
Last time he was with Buffalo, the “other Allen” wore the No. 9. But, now he’ll be wearing Mitch Trubisky’s old number.
And, despite playing admirably this preseason, Bills’ fans are likely hoping to see the one-time Houston Cougars’ and Houston Texans’ gunslinger only holding a clipboard and never having to get his new digits dirty this season.
No. 15, OLB, Gregory Rousseau
Like with now starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Bills’ outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau decided to go back to his collegiate number for this upcoming season.
However, if he produces like he did as a young Miami Hurricane, then Bills Mafia should be happy with the switch up.
In total, Rousseau only played in 15 games as a member of Miami’s football team before opting out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but he made the most of those outings as an undergrad as he tallied 59 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Hopefully the 6-foot-6, 266-pound defender has a bit of a pass-rushing renaissance wearing his old number this year as he’s yet to crack the 10-sack mark as a professional through his first five seasons in the NFL.
No. 16, K, Tyler Bass
Just like Hairston, Davis, and Rousseau did with their new numbers, Bass decided to go back to the number he wore as a collegiate kicker at Georgia Southern for this upcoming season with the Bills, which will mark his seventh in the league since being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Bass is coming off a year in 2025 where he was sidelined for the entirety of the regular season and postseason for Buffalo due to a variety of ailments that forced him to have sports-hernia surgery in the offseason, so maybe he’s looking for some “spring” in his step this fall and winter with the switch to his old undergraduate garb.
Notable newcomers’ numbers for upcoming 2026-2027 season
Buffalo’s front office, which has been spearheaded by recently promoted team president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane since 2017, had a fairly active offseason over the past several months since their abrupt departure from the divisional round of the playoffs this past winter.
Some faces have left, and many new faces have arrived in Western New York since that fateful game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
But, despite all of the changes made, there’s certainly been a nice blend of veterans versus rookies that have been brought in amongst the influx of names now on the roster.
Recognizable veterans like wide receiver D.J. Moore, EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb, and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson head the list, as well as the 2026 rookie class.
There’s also veteran defensive back Dee Alford, who will apparently possibly return punts this season for the Bills in addition to taking over for Buffalo’s former nickel cornerback Taron Johnson in the slot in Western New York for 2026.
Johnson is now on the Las Vegas Raiders.
But, the number Alford will be wearing is one of a rather notable former Bills’ safety of recent seasons of the past, so don’t be fooled on Sunday, folks!
With that in mind, each of those aforementioned players might be heavily counted on by Buffalo as the season goes on, so it’s imperative that fans get their numbers etched into their minds before the big opener against Houston on Sunday.
Here’s the full rundown:
No. 2, WR, D.J. Moore
No. 9, OLB, Bradley Chubb
No. 13, WR, Skyler Bell (Rookie)
No. 21, CB, Davison Igbinosun (Rookie)
No. 22, DB, C.J. Gardner-Johnson
No. 23, NCB, Dee Alford
No. 29, DB, Jalon Kilgore (Rookie)
No. 39, P, Tommy Doman Jr. (Rookie)
No. 51, OLB, Mike Danna
No. 52, ILB, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (Rookie)
No. 83, TE, Keleki Latu
No. 97, DL, Greg Gaines
No. 99, OLB, T.J. Parker (Rookie)
In case fans might have forgotten since last season . . . here’s a refresher
Not much needs to be written here other than some fans are forgetful, and there were several Bills’ veterans last season who suffered through injuries and didn’t see much of the field as their other teammates did in 2025.
Meanwhile, although a couple other players—like wide receiver Joshua Palmer and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard—may be wearing the same numbers as last season, they’re still somewhat strange single digit numbers that aren’t usually pertaining to their positions when speaking in terms of the history of the league.
It’s hard to decipher which is worse on an inside linebacker: No. 8 or No. 43?
Bernard wore the other number from 2022 to 2024.
Either way, here is the other index of notable players who fans may have forgotten about for various reasons at the tailend of last season, whether it be due to poor performance, injury, or simply being stuck at the bottom of the depth chart at times.
No. 5, WR, Joshua Palmer
No. 8, ILB, Terrel Bernard
No. 55, OLB, Michael Hoecht
No. 94, DL, Landon Jackson
No. 98, DL, T.J. Sanders
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports