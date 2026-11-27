The weather played a huge factor on Thanksgiving, just as we thought it would. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both struggled to find sustained success on offense, leading to a low-scoring affair between two of the top teams in the AFC.

Following a slew of great plays from their special teams, Buffalo pulled off the 13-10 win as Tyler Bass drilled a 57-yard kick with no time remaining in the game. The Bills improved to 10-1 on the year and have a firm grasp on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

There were a lot of highs and lows in this one for both teams, and here, we look at which Bills stood out as both winners and losers in their latest victory.

Winner: Greg Rousseau, OLB

Buffalo Bills OLBs Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb react after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen had two interceptions in the red zone and the second could have been detrimental to the Bills since they were trailing 10-7. That wasn't the case, however, as the defense held and forced a punt on a three-and-out. They were aided by Kingsley Suamataia who drew an unnecessary roughness penalty, setting up a third-and-16, but Greg Rousseau ended the drive.

Rousseau, who entered this game with a career-high 10 sacks and added to that total by recording his 11th sack to force a fourth-and-23. That was Buffalo's only sack on Patrick Mahomes, but it came at a pivotal moment.

Loser: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid carries the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills had a chance to put this one away with roughly 1:30 to play. Allen hit Khalil Shakir for an 11-yard gain, moving the ball to the Chiefs' 36-yard line. From there, they could have begun forcing Kansas City to use timeouts while trying for better field goal position.

That play didn't stand, however, as Dalton Kincaid was called for offensive pass interference on the play. The Bills never recovered on that drive and had to punt. They were fortunate to get the ball back, otherwise this penalty would have looked far worse.

Winner: Tommy Doman Jr., P

Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. punts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams matter and for the second week in a row, rookie Tommy Doman Jr. came up huge. In Week 11, he had a 30-yard completion on a fake punt. This week, he reminded us all the real reason Buffalo used a seventh-round draft pick to bring him in.

Doman had five punts on the day and pinned the Chiefs inside the 20 on three of those, two of which were during the final minutes of the game. His ability to flip field position was huge, and the Bills may not have won without him.

Winner: James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't pretty, but James Cook topped 100 yards on Thursday, adding to his already impressive yardage total for the season. He also scored his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, a feat he's accomplished four consecutive seasons now. Cook had 32 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, giving the Bills just enough in this gritty win.

Loser: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weather was bad, but that's not an excuse for some of the issues Josh Allen had on Thursday. It was his worst performance of the season as he had just 81 yards passing and threw two interceptions, both in the red zone. Allen said after the game that he needs to be better going forward, and vowed to make that happen.

Winner: Joe Andreessen, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen reacts after a blocked Los Angeles Rams field goal during overtime at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City punter Matt Araiza has a cannon for a leg and was set to unleash it with 15 seconds to play. With the Chiefs pinned at their own 11 (thanks to Doman), Araiza was trying to flip the field and force overtime. Buffalo Joe Andreessen had other plans.

The hometown hero was able to get a hand on the punt and while it wasn't a full block, it slowed the ball down as it traveled 45 yards and into the arms of Greg Dortch. The Buffalo return man did the rest as he returned it 17 yards to the 39, setting up the game-winning kick.

Winner: Tyler Bass, K

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Bass isn't afraid of bad weather. Bad weather is afraid of Tyler Bass.

The veteran kicker made history on Thursday as he became the first player to ever hit a game-tying and game-winning kick of 54-yards or more in the same fourth quarter.

Tyler Bass is the first kicker in NFL history with a game-tying 54+ yard FG and a game-winning 54+ yard FG in the 4th quarter of the same game. pic.twitter.com/AVRnDqoluO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 27, 2026

Not only did Bass drill a 54-yarder to tie the game up at 10 early in the fourth quarter, but he then hit a 57-yarder as time expired to deliver the win. The clutch kick was never in doubt either as Bass drilled the ball through the middle of the uprights.

TYLER BASS CALLED GAME!!!!!!!!!!



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/OXGtrPBFRE — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2026

Bass was rightfully named the MVP of the game after that performance and it's safe to say the Bills would not have won without him.

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