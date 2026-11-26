Could it simply be a matter of coincidence?

There are plenty of arguments that suggest former Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott, and his conservative nature, ultimately prevented quarterback Josh Allen from reaching his full potential, but what about the pair of first-round defensive studs drafted two years apart?

The Bills used the No. 9 overall selection on Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver in 2019 and the No. 30 overall pick on Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau in 2021.

While Oliver and Rousseau were certainly not first-round busts, their production always seemed to come up a little shy of expectations based upon the raw talent they showed coming out of college.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both men proved serviceable enough to warrant lucrative four-year contract extensions, but neither has even managed to sniff a Pro Bowl appearance.

This year, however, and particularly this month, Oliver and Rousseau are both on a tear operating in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 rooted scheme.

The former leads the NFL in raw pressures thus far for the month of November and the latter already activated a $500,000 incentive for total sacks by making two last time out against the Miami Dolphins.

"Now you're seeing teams really have to figure out what to do, right? When Greg's rushing the quarterback at the level he is, and now Ed's really picked it up," said Leonhard.

Ed Oliver's latest November breakthrough

After a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2023, Oliver totaled only 3.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits through 14 games in 2024.

Oliver's 2025 was spoiled by injuries. First, his ankle was stepped on during a September practice following the Week 1 win. Then, his regular season was ended by a biceps tear in his second game back from the ankle injury. He registered 1.0 sack in all three of his appearances.

While Oliver has fought through minor ailments this season, and has only one-half sack, he's managed 11 quarterback hits over seven games. Over three November games this fall, Oliver has generated a league-high 22 quarterback pressures (per PFF).



“I think he's playing aggressive," said Leonhard on Monday. "He's really forcing the issue with offensive linemen. We've been able to get him in some situations where he's had some one-on-ones, and I would say he's more decisive than he was earlier."

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau hits double digits for first time

Rousseau, who reached his previous single-season high for sacks (8.0) in both 2022 and 2024, has shattered his career highs already through only 10 games this year.

In addition to recording 10.0 sacks, he has registered 29 quarterback hits. Rousseau's previous best was 24 quarterback hits over 16 starts two seasons ago.

Greg Rousseau is giving QBs nightmares pic.twitter.com/RjtdM7XIRo — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2026

"Feel like I got the same approach for the most part that I've had over the last few years," said Rousseau amidst preparations for the Thanksgiving night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. "I feel like stats don't always tell the full story. It's great to get the double digits, it's a shout out to the back end, shout out to the coaches, shout out to just the other three guys rushing with me on the field during those times."

While Oliver leads the NFL in pressures this month, Rousseau ranks fifth overall having generated 18 pressures.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) is interviewed by former Bills player Steve Tasker after a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —