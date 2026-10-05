DJ Moore Injury Update Confirms Buffalo Bills WR Aggravated Previous Issue

For the second time this season, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore exited a game early due to injury on Sunday in Week 4.

And, just like he did in Week 2, Moore exited because of a shoulder injury. The Bills wideout got banged-up in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Moore has aggravated his AC joint sprain injury. However, Schefter adds that, as of right now, the injury is not believed to be serious.

"Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source. It is not considered 'a long term issue as of right now,'" Schefter reported.

The key words there are "as of right now," which means Moore isn't out of the woods yet. Chances are testing tomorrow will tell the final story.

For now, this is certainly good news for Moore, who was able to play through the injury in Week 3 but was still dealing with the effects of it in Week 4, when he only logged limited practices before being removed from the injury report entirely.

While it appears he has avoided anything significant for now, we would have to assume his status for the Week 5 contest versus the Los Angeles Rams is in serious doubt.

What Moore does have working for him is the fact that the Bills will play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, so he has an extra day to get right.

With the contest on Monday, the Bills will release their first injury report for Week 5 on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to his exit, Moore recorded just one catch for 11 yards and one carry for six yards. Through four games, Moore is up to 12 catches for 178 yards and two carries for five yards.

Weathering the storm

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Moore is forced to miss time, the Bills should be in OK shape.

We already know about reliable pass-catchers like Khalil Shakir, who recorded seven catches for 82 yards on Sunday, and Dalton Kincaid, who got off to a hot start before two quiet games in a row.

But 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman has also proven to be reliable this season. Coleman, who once looked like he was on his way out in Buffalo, had another impressive game in Week 4, with Coleman tallying a team-high 116 yards on six catches, and he found pay dirt, also.

After being in a precarious spot at wide receiver last season, the Bills are in a much better spot in 2026 now that Coleman is stepping up.

Now, if only they could keep Moore healthy.

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