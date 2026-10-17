Bills' Final Week 6 Injury Report: DJ Moore, Four Others Questionable to Face Raiders

The Buffalo Bills have ruled five players as questionable to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

After wrapping up practice at UC Irvine on Friday, the Bills issued their final injury report prior to the October 18 road game.

Wide receivers DJ Moore and Josh Palmer, defensive linemen Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders along with slot cornerback Dee Alford are all uncertain to dress on Sunday. The other 10 players listed are all cleared to face the Raiders for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

One of the 10 without a game designation is starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who left the Week 5 win, and did not return, after 16 snaps due to a back flare-up.

Brown practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday before improving to full participation on Thursday and Friday. With a minor "muscle freak out" now in the rearview, the starting right tackle is ready for his 79th regular season appearance in a Bills' uniform.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just tweaked it. Nothing major. Disc looks fine. Had an MRI. Looks better than it did last year. Long-term wise that's good to hear," said Brown after Wednesday's practice at UC Irvine.

In another positive development, running back Ty Johnson, who was limited by a hamstring at the first two practices, participated in full on Friday, and he's been cleared for the Sunday game.

DJ Moore, Ed Oliver return to practice

Moore and Oliver both sat out the October 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams after injury incidents knocked them out of the October 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

Neither player participated at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but both returned to the field in a limited capacity on Friday, providing a glimmer of hope that they'll be available for kickoff.

"They've been doing a lot on the side. They've been doing all the walkthroughs and everything. It was good to get them out here today, and just being able to move around," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "We'll see how they field coming off the field. Look at it on tape. See what it looked like and have discussions. I say it every week, if they're ready to go, they're gonna play."

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore sprained his AC joint when hitting the ground during the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He was active in Weeks 3 and 4, but reaggravated the injury against the Patriots. Missing his first game since December 2020, it's likely Moore is itching to play in some capacity on Sunday.

Oliver took a hit to the knee area at the end of a play near the sideline in Week 4. Although it appears to be only a minor injury, the Bills may exercise caution by sitting him again with a Week 7 bye waiting on the other side.

Outlook for Dee Alford, TJ Sanders, Josh Palmer

After being scratched in Week 5, Alford and Palmer logged limited participation all three days this week. The former is nursing a minor ankle issue that emerged against the Patriots. The latter is fighting through a shoulder injury from an October 9 practice.

Both Alford and Palmer showed positive signs throughout the week, looking ready to return to game action, by multiple accounts, during media-viewing portions of practice.

Sanders, who has already dealt with a knee issue and a subsequent bout with appendicitis, made his season debut on October 12. He performed well over 51 defensive snaps, but apparently came out of the overtime win bothered by a shoulder. He progressed to full participation at Friday's practice, but remains questionable to play.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) on a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP

(Game: Questionable)



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP

(Game: - )



LB Terrel Bernard (knee/vet rest) — LP

(Game: - )



T Spencer Brown (back) — FP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP

(Game: - )



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — FP

(Game: - )



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP

(Game: - )



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP

(Game: - )



THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



S CJ Gardner-Johnson (ankle/knee) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



OLB TJ Parker (rib) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP

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