Bills Sign EDGE Mike Danna Which Potentially Seals A.J. Epenesa’s Fate

The Buffalo Bills are one week away from beginning their 2026 OTAs and decided to add another veteran defender to the mix as they prepare for the new season.

On Monday, the Bills PR social media accounted posted an update, saying they came to terms with free agent EDGE Mike Danna on a one-year deal. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Danna has spent the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Michigan, Danna has appeared in 87 games with 49 starts. He has 194 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 21.5 sacks in the regular season, and another 27 tackles and two sacks in the playoffs.

Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky reported that Buffalo brought Danna in for a tryout last week, while noting that he offers value as a run defender. While Danna has just 4.5 sacks the past two seasons, he did have a 65.6 run defense grade from PFF in 2024. He struggled this past season, but Buffalo is hoping he can bounce back in 2026 and give them a decent rotational run defender.

Adding Mike Danna could seal A.J. Epenesa's fate

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former second-round pick A.J. Epenesa has been a valuable part of the Buffalo defensive rotation, but wasn't re-signed when his latest contract ran out. The Iowa product initially agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, but they elected not to sign him after his physical.

With him back on the free agent market, there seemed to be a chance the Bills could eventually consider a reunion. They have their starters on the edge in Bradley Chubb and Greg Rouseau and recently added T.J. Parker during the NFL draft.

They could still use more depth, however, especially with Michael Hoecht coming off a torn Achilles. With Danna being signed, the chances of Epenesa returning to the only NFL team that he's played for might have vanished.

Javon Solomon could be on the bubble now

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Javon Solomon made a name for himself collegiately, surpassing Super Bowl champions Demarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora on Troy's all-time sack leader list. A fifth-round pick in 2024, Solomon has yet to develop into a consistent threat, but Greg Rousseau recently said their shift to Jim Leonhard's defense could help Solomon reach his potential

That might not be the case any longer, with Danna potentially pushing Solomon to the bottom of the depth chart. If he's going to make good on Rousseau's prediction, Solomon needs to beat out Danna, which should make for an interesting camp battle this year.