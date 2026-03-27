What It Would Take for the Bills to Trade for Myles Garrett

On Thursday, it was reported that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett agreed to modified contract language, which will push back the deadlines for his 2026, 2027, and 2028 option bonuses. The Browns will now have until 7 days before the start of each season for his bonus to be due.

This is significant because it means Cleveland has more time to trade Garrett without paying his bonus for each season. With the Browns recently trying to change NFL rules allowing teams to trade draft picks five years down the road, the dots are being connected, and Garrett's name is heavy in trade rumors once again.

As is often the case when a star player is rumored to be available, the Buffalo Bills are one of the franchises being named a potential fit. Buffalo has realistic expectations of winning a championship, and adding a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is the type of move that could put them over the top.

Could the Bills afford Myles Garrett's salary?

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is introduced prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

There are two questions when considering such a move. One is whether the team can fit the contract on their books, and the other is whether they can afford a massive trade package.

The contract won't be an issue this season, as 247Sports’ Jack Duffin writes that any team acquiring Garrett would pay his full $32.5 million salary for 2026; however, his cap number would be just $9.14 million. Beyond that, general manager Brandon Beane would need to do some creative accounting, but for now, 2026 is feasible.

As for compensation, that might be more difficult.

What would the Bills need to send to the Browns for Myles Garrett?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

If Cleveland is going to move on from Garrett, they're going to expect a record-breaking haul, especially after he recorded an NFL-best 23 sacks in 2025. The closest comparison to Garrett would be Micah Parsons, who was sent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.

In that trade, Dallas landed two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark for Parsons. That's a starting point for Garrett, but considering the season he just put together, the Browns could ask for more.

For Buffalo, that means they would likely have to offer at least two first-round picks and possibly a starting player. Considering they're often drafting late in Round 1, they might even need to sweeten the pot with another pick. That said, here's a predicted proposal that could get Cleveland's attention:

Bills receive: Myles Garrett

Browns receive: 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, DE Greg Rousseau

That's a lot for Buffalo to surrender, but throwing in the 2027 second-round pick would help them outbid other teams. Adding Rousseau helps Cleveland field a decent defense, and frees up cap space for Buffalo in the process.

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