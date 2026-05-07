Bills' WR Josh Palmer Emerging as Potential Post-June 1 Trade Candidate

In need of help at the wide receiver position during the 2025 offseason, the Buffalo Bills decided to roll the dice on Joshua Palmer. They signed the Canadian-born Palmer to a three-year contract worth $29 million.

Palmer was expected to round out their receiver committee, which included Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Of the three, only Shakir lived up to expectations, whereas Coleman and Palmer both fell short.

Palmer did battle a nagging ankle injury through much of the season, but even when he was on the field, his impact was minimal. In 12 games, Palmer had 22 receptions for 303 yards and failed to score a touchdown reception for the first time in his career. Palmer is hoping to rebound in his second season with the franchise, but not everyone is convinced he will be given the chance, with Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identifying Palmer as a post-June 1 trade candidate.

Would Bills be willing to trade Joshua Palmer?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo again added to their receiving corps this offseason, with their top addition being DJ Moore. They also selected Skyler Bell in Round 4, who was tabbed the favorite selection by Bills On SI’s Ralph Ventre. He even said Bell could get starter reps this season.

According to Knox, that alone isn’t enough to move on from Palmer, but his contract is.

"Since the start of the offseason, Buffalo has signed Trent Sherfield, traded for D.J. Moore, and drafted Skyler Bell. That alone might not be enough to justify pulling the plug on Palmer, but his contract plays a part," Knox wrote.

"Palmer is set to carry a cap hit of $11.8 million this season. The Bills can save $5.4 million by trading him now and $10.2 million by trading him after June 1."

Buffalo won’t make a move until they see how Moore, Bell, and the rest of the receiving corps looks. If they’re confident in their depth, and there’s an interested team, they should be willing to pull the trigger on a deal.

Big miss by Brandon Beane

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has taken heat for some of his comments related to the salary cap. The most notable is when he tries to pin their lack of space on Josh Allen, their star quarterback, who signed a well-deserved six-year, $330 million extension in 2025.

As we pointed out earlier this offseason, the real problem isn't Allen, who is living up to his salary. The reason the Bills are cap-strapped is due to misses, including the contract he gave to Palmer.

While $29 million over three seasons won't destroy a team's salary cap, paying that type of money to players who don't deliver does. One year in, Palmer falls in that category and looks like a miss by Beane.