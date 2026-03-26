Buffalo Bills Should Sell the Farm on Trade for Browns' Myles Garrett

Once again, Myles Garrett trade rumors have entered the NFL’s media sphere.

And the Buffalo Bills should be at the head of the line asking what it would take to land the future Hall of Famer.

The Cleveland Browns modified language in Garrett’s contract on Wednesday that will allow prospective teams extended access to the league’s all-time single-season sack leader.

Field Yates reported in an article posted to ESPN.com that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to push back the date by which his 2026, 2027, and 2028 option bonuses were set to be paid out. The new date is seven days before the regular season, leaving the door open for the Browns to trade Garrett before the start of the ’26 campaign.

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It would take a lot for the Bills to reel in the five-time first-team All-Pro via a blockbuster move, but it’s possible.

Let me explain

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Browns were set to pay Garrett a $29.2 million bonus on Wednesday, which was the vast majority of his 2026 salary. Instead, Cleveland has now given itself time to potentially move on from their high-priced pass rusher in exchange for what would be a massive trade package.

The Browns also converted $8 million of his salary in 2029 and 2030 into roster bonuses, per Yates’ report, which gives Garrett some benefit from the adjustment. He could also get his wish and finally be traded, which he has requested previously.

Enter the Bills.

Buffalo was already interested in superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby and also tried to sign prized free agent Trey Hendrickson on the open market this offseason. Garrett is the top-level at the position, and if he is truly available, the Bills should sell the farm for him.

His 2026 salary cap hit is currently slated at over $23 million, according to Spotrac. At first glance, that would make it challenging to fit, given Buffalo’s current financial situation, which leaves them about $13 million under the cap with the draft still to come.

However, 247 Sports’ Jack Duffin writes that, although the team acquiring Garrett would pay his full $32.5 million salary for the upcoming season, it would only take on a ’26 cap number of $9.14 million. That could work for the Bills.

What it would take

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is all smiles as he jogs back inside before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next hurdle is the compensation to be sent from Buffalo to obtain Garrett’s services.

Before a failed physical thwarted the trade, the Baltimore Ravens were prepared to send two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby. Last offseason, the Green Bay Packers sent two first-round picks and a veteran player to the Dallas Cowboys for pass rusher Micah Parsons.

It would take more than both of those deals for the Browns even to consider parting ways with Garrett, who is coming off the best season we’ve ever seen from a pass rusher. He totaled a record 23 sacks to go with 33 tackles for loss in 2025. The Bills’ leading pass rusher this past season, Greg Rousseau, finished the year with seven sacks and six tackles for loss.

If the Bills were to make an offer for the Browns’ star, it would likely start with three first-round picks, and maybe if they throw Rousseau or another talented player into the mix, they could have themselves a deal. While that may seem like too tall a price to pay, the Bills are a team desperate to get over the hump, and a player like Garrett would help them do so.

Over his nine years in the NFL, Garrett has recorded fewer than 10 sacks just once, during his rookie season, in which he played just 11 games. In each season he has appeared in 14 or more games, Garrett has finished with 12 or more sacks.

Pairing him with free-agent addition Bradley Chubb would look great, or having a triumvirate of Garrett, Chubb, and Rousseau would look even better for the Bills and instantly transform their defensive front to a Super Bowl-caliber level.