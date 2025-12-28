Bills have seemingly given up on Keon Coleman, scratch Dalton Kincaid vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their highly-drafted pass-catchers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 — one by choice and one due to injury.

Both tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman are amongst the Bills' seven gameday inactives for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on December 28.

Kincaid was listed as questionable on the week's final injury report due to a lingering knee issue. Meanwhile, Coleman is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row.

As expected kicker Matt Prater, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are all not dressed due to injuries. Offensive tackle Tylan Grable rounds out the Week 17 inactives as a healthy scratch.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Managing Kincaid

Kincaid, a 2023 first-round draft pick, has been fighting through a knee injury that resurfaced in recent weeks. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has the tight end following a practice management plan with the goal of maximizing Kincaid's availability on gamedays.

After two straight days on the sideline, Kincaid logged a limited practice on Friday. If this were a playoff game, he would likely be active, but the Bills are being cautious with their TD receptions leader.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) looks for a flag after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) breaks up a pass | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman benched again

After being benched for disciplinary reasons earlier this season, Coleman finds his role diminishing. The 2024 second-round draft pick has underperformed when active this season.

Coleman has only 36 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns in 12 appearances.

Finding their 5

The Bills have been attempting to uncover their most formidable group of five wide receivers for the gameday roster. They pared the group down to six options on Saturday by releasing wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Veteran Gabe Davis is back in the lineup after back-to-back scratches that were "gameplan specific" according to head coach Sean McDermott. Davis joins Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Brandin Cooks and Tyrell Shavers as the five for Week 17.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Inactives (Week 17)

WR Keon Coleman



OT Tylan Grable



DT DaQuan Jones



TE Dalton Kincaid



DT Jordan Phillips



S Jordan Poyer



K Matt Prater

