Ranking Buffalo Bills' Most Important Free Agents in 2026

NFL free agency begins in a few days, and the Buffalo Bills have already addressed their biggest need. On Thursday, they added wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, giving them their best wideout since Stefon Diggs.

The move wasn't universally loved, with many critics upset about surrendering a second-round pick for a receiver who has had declining numbers in recent years. For the Bills, they're banking on Moore's familiarity with Joe Brady, plus the presence of Josh Allen, to increase his numbers.

With that move out of the way, Buffalo can focus on the rest of its needs. That includes figuring out what to do with their in-house free agents. That said, here's a look their top six players set for free agency, ranked by need to re-sign.

6. Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second-half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After releasing Von Miller, the Bills replaced him by signing Joey Bosa to a one-year deal. Bosa had five sacks and forced a league-leading five fumbles, but he wasn't able to deliver in the postseason. Should he leave in free agency, it will leave a hole on the edge, but they also could find a similar option for less than it would cost to keep Bosa.

5. David Edwards, G

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles behind guard David Edwards against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

David Edwards was one of the top free agent signings under Brandon Beane. He went from a backup guard to a fixture over the past two seasons. Now, Edwards is a pending free agent and one of the best interior linemen on the market.

Buffalo would love to keep him, but estimates have him earning close to $20 million per year. That's too much for a team that's already playing salary cap gymnastics to fill out their roster.

4. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A.J. Epenesa has been a valuable rotational edge rusher throughout his career, recording 24 sacks in six seasons. Bringing him back on a one-year deal, as they did in 2025, would be a wise move to ensure they have some depth at the position. Epenesa isn't threatening to be a Pro Bowler, but he's someone who can give them quality snaps and even start in a pinch.

3. Matt Milano, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano smiles after making a tackle against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a tough one since Matt Milano is an incredibly talented linebacker. The problem is that he struggles to stay healthy.

Milano played in just five games in 2023 and four in 2024. He was able to suit up for 12 games this past season, recording 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He's a difference-maker and should be welcomed back, assuming he's willing to sign a fair deal given his injury concerns.

2. Tre'Davious White, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White celebrates the game-deciding interception against Jacksonville. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once listed among the top cornerbacks in the game, Tre'Davious White began battling injuries in 2022. He ended up leaving Buffalo in 2024, playing for both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens that year.

He returned to the Bills in 2025 and was able to play in 16 games. He was the team's most consistent cornerback and was one of the main reasons they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Keeping White would be a great move for both parties.

1. Connor McGovern, C

Buffalo Bills C Connor McGovern and QB Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone after Allen’s touchdown against Tampa Bay. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Connor McGovern was going to leave in free agency, but recent reports suggest he and the front office have had some negotiations. McGovern wants to stay in Buffalo, but he also knows he deserves to be paid.

With Edwards likely out, the Bills should attempt to keep McGovern. They can slide Alec Anderson in at left guard, but replacing a trusted center is never as easy. This is easily the most underrated position in the game, making McGovern the team's most important free agent to retain.

