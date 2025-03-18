Broncos TE Evan Engram Predicted to 'Post Gaudy Numbers' With Bo Nix, Per NFL.com
The Denver Broncos made three significant free-agent signings to improve roster needs. The Broncos upgraded at safety over P.J. Locke with Talanoa Hufanga, a versatile safety who works exceptionally well against the run.
Then Denver added Dre Greenlaw, who gives them a cover linebacker and plays well against the run, especially sideline to sideline. The Broncos' third addition, however, was dubbed a "perfect marriage" by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.
"The ultra-productive pass catcher is the hybrid tight end Sean Payton has sought since he arrived in Denver in 2023. As a crafty route runner with the speed and quickness to win on vertical or horizontal routes against linebackers and safeties, Engram should divert attention away from Courtland Sutton as a playmaker between the hashes," Brooks wrote. "He is coming off an injury-shortened campaign but nearly eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his last fully healthy season, in 2023. If Engram quickly develops chemistry with second-year quarterback Bo Nix as a reliable chain-mover, the two-time Pro Bowler could post gaudy numbers in a quarterback-friendly system that relies on tight end production."
Denver desperately needed another big-time playmaker option to help take that attention away from Sutton, who quickly became Nix’s go-to receiver. While the Broncos are young at wide receiver outside of Sutton, they lacked that piece.
Now, the team hopes Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, or Marvin Mims Jr. can develop into someone who can command that attention. However, the gadget role Denver found for Mims makes it unlikely he becomes that player.
The concern with Engram is his age, injury history, and how much he has left in the tank. While Brooks mentions the injuries in 2024, he overlooked the rest, though he made a key point about Engram being a ‘reliable chain mover.’
Now, Nix had the 13th-most first-down passes last season. That's a good number, and Denver's third-down conversion rate also ranked 13th in the NFL.
The league has dropped in the average number of drives per game, which makes possession even more critical. Denver's average drive time ranked 25th in the NFL, and in key losses last season, three-and-outs late in the game played a pivotal factor.
Engram significantly boosts those critical downs, including fourth down, with how aggressive Payton can be. While Engram only caught 17 first downs in 2024, he missed most of the season due to injury.
In 2023, Engram caught 47 first downs, the fourth-most for a tight end that season. Only four tight ends had more first-down catches in 2024 than Engram's mark in 2023. That rate of picking up a new set of downs is critical for Denver.
Brooks is right; this is a perfect marriage, but I will add the caveat that Engram can stay healthy. Engram gives Payton the type of tight end he has been looking for, filling that critical role for his ‘joker’ tight end.
This addition provides a solution to draw attention away from Sutton and open himself to crucial downs for Nix to find and keep drives alive.
