Broncos' Top Candidates to Fill Five New Assistant Coaching Vacancies
As a head coach, Sean Payton demands excellence from his team. That has consequences for the Denver Broncos.
If a Broncos assistant coach can live up to those demands, they're likely to be poached by another team for a bigger role. If a coach cannot live up to that standard, they'll be handed their walking papers.
As a result of these two consequences, the Broncos have five assistant coach or coordinator vacancies. Payton dismissed special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky after the season concluded.
Payton also lost his tight ends coach, Declan Doyle, his passing game coordinator, John Morton, and his special teams assistant, Chris Banjo, to promotions with other teams. The task of replacing these coaches begins now with either outside hires or promotions from within.
Let's examine the internal and external options for these Broncos coaching vacancies.
Special Teams Coordinator
The leading candidate for the special teams coordinator opening is Darren Rizzi. He has seemingly been Payton’s target since he fired Kotwica, but the Broncos have had to wait and see who the New Orleans Saints hire as a head coach.
Rizzi will need to be released from his position by the Saints' new incoming coach before Payton can hire him. Unfortunately, it seems that Payton is putting all his eggs in one basket. It's Rizzi or bust. If Payton cannot hire him, it will be a mad scramble to find other viable options.
ILBs Coach
The other positions have more options available to the Broncos. For the inside linebacker coach, there are at least five options.
One simple solution would be to add that responsibility to Broncos senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt. He has held that position for 20 seasons with several different teams. The other in-house options would be promoting one of the two defensive quality control coaches, Addison Lynch or Isaac Shewmaker.
Two surprise options could be Gary Gibbs or Mike Nolan. These two are a stretch since Gibbs is currently the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, and Nolan, a former Broncos defensive coordinator under then-head coach Josh McDaniels, is the head coach of the UFL's Michigan Panthers.
Both of these options have a history with Payton, and he values the extensive experience they both possess. Both would require an assistant or associate head coach title to pry them away from their current teams.
Pass Game Coordinator
The passing game coordinator position vacated by Morton features three internal options. It starts with Zack Grossi, who is the passing game specialist. His eight years of experience should make him the leading candidate. However, his cancer diagnosis midseason may impact his future in coaching.
If Grossi is not promoted, the Broncos have two offensive quality control coaches, Favian Upshaw and Logan Kilgore, who have a shot. Payton could show trust in his young coaches by giving one of them expanded responsibilities.
One surprise could be Todd Haley — another very experienced coach who has a history with Payton while they were with the Dallas Cowboys. He's available now and would be a significant addition to the Broncos coaching staff.
TEs Coach
Finally, the tight ends. This position on the coaching staff is an important hire because the tight end group left a lot to be desired. The leader was Lunda Wells, before he agreed to a new contract in Dallas under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The tight ends vacancy could have other unidentified options, though. There have not been many coaches rumored for the position, and the only surprise option, Paul Pasqualoni, is a very long shot since he was just hired as the head coach of the UFL's Memphis Showboats.
The Takeaway
Payton’s history of hiring coaches who have gone on to bigger and better jobs should relieve any anxiety Broncos Country may have with these open positions. Payton will likely hire a mix of very experienced and young unknowns hungry to prove themselves.
