Report: Broncos to Visit with Record-Breaking College QB
Purportedly interested in developing a new No. 3 quarterback, the Denver Broncos will host former North Dakota State QB Cam Miller on a top-30 pre-draft visit, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
"Per source, QB Cam Miller, who broke many North Dakota State passing records, has a top 30 visit lined up with Broncos," Klis wrote on X.
A two-time (and reigning) FCS national champion, the dual-threat Miller is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign in which he accounted for 3,882 yards from scrimmage and 45 total touchdowns. He led the Bisons to a 14-2 mark while breaking Carson Wentz's single-season school record for completions (258) and passing yards (3,251).
Due to arm strength and processing concerns, however, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound signal-caller is not expected to be selected in next month's NFL Draft.
"Cam Miller projects as an NFL Mini-Camp/Training Camp Only Prospect, best suited for a scheme emphasizing intermediate throws and designed quarterback runs. His ability to operate effectively against zone defenses, combined with his functional mobility, makes him an intriguing developmental option for teams looking for a versatile backup or practice squad quarterback," reads his Sports Illustrated scouting profile.
Should the Broncos take a flier, Miller would serve as the third QB behind entrenched starter Bo Nix and returning backup Jarrett Stidham, effectively replacing Zach Wilson, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
