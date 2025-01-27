Broncos at the Senior Bowl: National Team Prospects to Watch
The Denver Broncos have a pair of staff members working as coaches for the National Team at the Senior Bowl. Under head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos have looked hard at the Senior Bowl for their draft picks, including Bo Nix, Kris Abrams-Draine, Alex Forsyth, Riley Moss, and JL Skinner, with Thomas Incoom added as an undrafted free agent.
So, it is always worth looking at these rosters. Let's get into the National roster to see who might capture the Broncos' attention
Quarterback
The quarterbacks on the National team are not as intriguing as the American Team. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) was Nix’s replacement in college and lacks the tools, outside of being a backup. Tyler Shough (Louisville) is currently projected to be a late pick or undrafted free agent, but he has the physical tools and traits that teams can work with and see him move up the board.
The third quarterback is Taylor Elgersma (Wilfrid Laurier), whom I'm still getting to know, but it will be interesting to see if he can stand out as some other small school quarterbacks have over the years.
Running Backs
The Broncos' coach, Favian Upshaw, coaches this group in Mobile, so he gets extra insight into these talented players. LeQuint Allen (Syracuse), Ollie Gordon II (Oregon State), and Cameron Skattebo (Arizona State) lead the way here, and each of them can be of interest to the Broncos.
Donovan Edwards (Michigan), Kalel Mullings (Michigan), and Jo’quavious Marks (USC) are also intriguing for what the Broncos can use as Day 3 options who can add variety to the Broncos backfield.
Damien Martinez (Miami) doesn’t make much sense for the Broncos as a power back, as he's similar to Audric Estime. Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech) has had over 3,000 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons and added over 600 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver in those three seasons.
Wide Receivers
Broncos fans will swoon over Tez Johnson (Oregon) due to his multiple connections with Nix. However, Jayden Higgins (Iowa State) is more intriguing for what the Broncos need and the most intriguing receiver on this team. While he isn’t the greatest athlete, he has enough to work as a big slot in the passing game and upgrade what the Broncos already have (Lil’Jordan Humphrey).
Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Xavier Restrepo (Miami), Kyle Williams (Washington State), Jaylin Lane (Virginia Tech), and Pat Byrant (Illinois) have the issue of being remarkably similar to what the Broncos have. Da’Quan Felton (Virginia Tech) has interesting size and tools, but I haven’t had a chance to watch much of him outside of what I saw while watching his teammate.
Tight Ends
The Broncos should be all over this group of tight ends, which includes Harold Fannin Jr (Bowling Green), who can be that receiving tight end threat the Broncos are missing. Elijah Arroyo (Miami), Terrance Ferguson (Oregon), and Moliki Matavao (UCLA) are also talented and intriguing tight end options for the Broncos. Gavin Bartholomew (Pittsburgh) is the final tight end as a late-round/undrafted developmental option.
Offensive Line
Due to concerns about their game, Oregon has two offensive tackles, Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, who will likely be better suited as guards in the NFL. Marcus Mbow (Purdue) was a tackle in college who is getting moved inside, but the question is how far he is with his best position possibly being center.
Anthony Belton (NC State) and Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) are two tackle prospects, with Belton being better for a gap scheme and Milum for an outside zone scheme. Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) is an intriguing tackle prospect who should get a shout outside but can move inside if needed.
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) was a college tackle moving inside for the NFL due to length concerns. Jonah Monheim (USC) is one of the top center prospects, and the Broncos can look to upgrade over Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth. Jalen Travis (Iowa State) and Ozzy Trapillo (Boston College) are two tall tackles with good length and mobility to stay there in the NFL.
Jalen Rivers (Miami) is probably a guard at the NFL level, but he could get a shot at tackle. Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech) is a guard-only prospect who can flip sides for some versatility.
Defensive Line
Yahya Black (Iowa) and Jamaree Caldwell (Oregon) are options as a D.J. Jones replacement. Landon Jackson (Arkansas) and Ty Robinson (Nebraska) are tweeners of the size of defensive linemen but play-style of edge rushers.
Aeneas Pebbles (Virginia Tech) isn’t an excellent fit for the Broncos defensive fronts they use. Darius Alexander (Toledo) and Joshua Farmer (Florida State) can be developmental options that can fill specific roles on the front while adding competition with Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Matt Henningsen.
Edge Rushers
Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) is a little light for the edge but is a capable pass rusher. Jah Joyner (Minnesota) is a solid all-around player.
Mike Green (Marshall) has a chance of being a first-round player, but weighing 236 pounds for an edge is a major red flag. I'm unfamiliar with R.J. Oben (Notre Dame), Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA), Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State), Josiah Stewart (Michigan), and David Walker (Central Arkansas).
Linebackers
Justin Baron (Syracuse) is a linebacker/safety hybrid who will likely spend most of his time at safety. Keondre Jackson (Illinois State) is in the same mold but likely more of a safety.
This week, we will discuss where they land. Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) and Nickolas Martin (Oklahoma State) are slightly undersized linebackers, while Cody Lindenberg (Minnesota) is more old-school in his size and play style.
Cornerbacks
Tommi Hill (Nebraska) is a tall and long corner that can work in the scheme the Broncos use, and Darien Porter (Iowa State) is similar. Jacob Parrish (Kansas State) is a nickel corner who has the traits to make an impact as a rookie.
Jaylin Smith (USC) has some inside-outside versatility, and Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State) is in the top corner of the bunch and brings good scheme versatility. I am unfamiliar with Bilhal Kone (Western Michigan).
Safeties
Sebastian Castro (Iowa) and Malik Verdon (Iowa State) are the only safeties I'm familiar with at this point. Both are good depth options, and Verdon has the upside of being a starter in the NFL. The other safeties are Jonas Sanker (Virginia), Maxen Hook (Toledo), and Rayuan Lane III (Navy).
