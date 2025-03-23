Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins
The Denver Broncos are in the running back market. And it's a good year to be in the running for a back.
One of the top backs in what's being hailed as one of the best running back draft classes of the last 20 years is Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins. Let's dive into Judkins' background and his pros and cons as a prospect.
Biography
Judkins turns 22 at the end of October. He initially committed to Ole Miss and spent two years there before transferring to Ohio State for the 2024 season.
Size & Athleticism
Judkins tested exceptionally well at the NFL Scouting Combine and has an excellent build on his 6-foot, 221-pound frame.
Key Statistic
Judkins only forced 43 missed tackles as a bigger back and averaged 3.04 yards after contact, among the lowest among the 2025 running back class.
Pros
Judkins' size, build, and strength he's bringing to the NFL are great. His patience as a runner is ideal, and he knows how to make it more challenging for defenses to track him behind the line of scrimmage.
Judkins's third-down ability is strictly as a blocker, which he does well. He has the proper technique and looks to engage instead of being overly passive. He will take the fight to the downhill defender.
Judkins can uncork some burst to pick up yards quickly, and he runs with a great stride length. His stride makes it easy to change direction and square up for incoming tackle attempts. When contact comes, he keeps his legs driving and makes sure he falls forward for an extra yard or two.
His usage on early downs helps set up the offense ahead of downs and is a threat in short-yardage situations. Judkins is a reliable rusher but may not have the booming runs you're looking for consistently enough.
Cons
Judkins is a tight-hipped runner who can struggle to make defenders miss in space. While he is a bigger back, he has struggled to force missed tackles or pick up yards after contact. This issue typically worsens at the NFL, adding risk to whether Judkins will be an exception.
Judkins takes much more contact than he should when working between the tackles. He can struggle to avoid grabbing hands and can be slowed down. His vision is decent, but he has more runs into defenders or the back of his blockers than you would like to see.
In the 2024 season, Judkins struggled against formidable defenses in too many games, including six games in which he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry. While he has good speed, it doesn’t show up often enough when working on outside runs, which leads to being chased down by quick sideline-to-sideline defenders.
Judkins' ability on third down is limited, with him offering up almost nothing as a receiver. This would make his usage on third down predictable.
Fit with Broncos
Judkins is a power back who would fill the same role in Sean Payton’s offense as Audric Estime. Although Judkins is a more talented back, the fit would rely on the Broncos' willingness to keep Estime in a limited role.
Draft Grade: Round 2
