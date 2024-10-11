3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chargers in Week 6
Life has been pretty darn sweet in the Mile High City amid the Denver Broncos’ three-game winning streak, tied for the second-longest active win streak in the AFC. Last week, Denver finally snapped the Las Vegas Raiders' heretofore eight-game streak of dominance in a 34-18 win.
The latest victory earned Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II AFC Defensive Player of the Week with two interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six, the second-longest in franchise history. Fellow team captain Bo Nix was also nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week with a 206-yard passing performance that included two touchdowns and a rushing score.
Week 6’s matchup brings the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers to Denver on Sunday for a matchup against the 3-2 Broncos at Empower Field. This will be the second-straight home game for Denver, while L.A. is coming off a two-game losing streak and a bye week.
This will be the first time Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh squares off against Sean Payton in a competitive AFC West, with Denver currently in second place by one game in the division and L.A. in third.
What'll it take to come out on top? Let’s review three keys to victory for Denver to implement against the Chargers this week so Broncos Country can continue to let the good times roll.
Get McLaughlin the Rock
Payton’s struggling offense is starting to get legs, but so far, the Broncos continue to take baby steps instead of sprinting toward the finish line. Denver’s offense ranks 22nd in the league with an average of 19.2 points per game. The Broncos are also ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in total yards per game (29th), passing yards per game (29th), rushing yards per game (21st), and time of possession (20th).
Second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been the bright spot for Payton’s offense after making the team as an undrafted free agent last year. The 5-foot-8, 187-pound running back is credited with 33 rushes for 108 yards and one touchdown in addition to 10 receptions for 11 yards and another score.
Although those stats aren't overwhelming, McLaughlin is the only player besides Nix to score multiple touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams has had a roller-coaster season thus far and, despite rushing for 190 yards, is still yet to enter the end zone for the first time in 2024.
The rest of the Broncos' offensive skilled players have largely been inconsistent or missing in action as wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds are the only other players to have scored. This is why I’m calling for McLaughlin to tote the rock on the ground and through the air to supplement this developing offense.
Against L.A., it’ll be critical to get McLaughlin in open space, specifically in the alley of the Chargers defense. Remember, he has an innate ability to make defenders miss, as he did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he beat three defenders to get into the endz one for a one-yard score.
The Broncos offense will most likely implement 12 personnel to combat recent O-line injuries, which could make the scheme two-dimensional on the ground and through the air in play-action. Payton's sleight of hand could also see a receiver or back reverse or pitch on an end-around designed to get the ball carrier in motion, hitting their stride when the ball is snapped.
McLaughlin has been the real deal in this budding offense, so it only makes sense to feed him the football and let him shimmy and shake the Chargers defense.
Hobble a Banged-Up Herbert
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season and has been limited at practice this week. All signs point to the Pro Bowler playing in Denver this Sunday, and he’ll be joined by his fellow banged-up teammates, including starting right tackle Joe Alt, who is questionable (ankle), and left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral), as both have been limited at practice this week.
Meanwhile, the Broncos scorching defense that has amassed 19 sacks, 75 QB pressures, and 41 QB hits are healthy and motivated. Defensive end Zach Allen was limited this week with some veteran rest (not an injury), and John Franklin-Myers is progressing through a shoulder injury.
Rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper will look to add to his sack total, as he currently leads the team with four sacks and is closely followed by his fellow pass-rushing posse that includes Allen, Franklin-Meyers, Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, and Jonah Elliss.
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has fallen in love with the blitz this season, and the fans should expect a heavy dispatch of pressures on the hobbled Chargers QB. Herbert has taken six sacks this season, with L.A. surrendering two sacks in each of its last two losses.
While Herbert still presents multiple threats as a talented and elite quarterback, his mobility has been hindered by his nagging ankle injury and a Chargers O-line that has been reeling. By that very nature, Denver’s defense will likely dispatch an unforgiving, aggressive, and punishing assault against a Chargers offense that is injured and still adapting to Harbaugh’s offensive philosophy.
Will a Broncos TE Please Stand Up?
As the Broncos offense continues to develop with Nix at the helm, Payton, the offensive play-caller, has struggled to involve the tight end position into his scheme. I previously gave up on the failed Greg Dulcich experiment after Week 2’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when the 2022 third-round pick dropped two passes and logged three receptions for 16 yards on eight targets.
Remember, Dulcich hasn’t caught a touchdown since his rookie season and is now at the bottom of Denver’s depth chart behind Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull. Tight ends have mostly been utilized in both the run and pass-blocking side of the budding Broncos offense, which should still be the case due to recent injuries sustained on the O-line, with starting center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Alex Palczewski questionable to play.
Broncos tight ends have accounted for 11 receptions, 79 yards, and two first downs on 20 targets without any touchdowns this season. Additionally, fullback Michael Burton has hardly been involved as a pass-catcher, nabbing three receptions for 26 yards, and making the Broncos offense two-dimensional.
By not utilizing tight ends as pass-catchers disguised through the run game, Denver’s offense is limited to revealing a strong run or pass formation that can easily be diagnosed by opposing defenses before the snap.
Some have suggested that Denver eye the trade market in hopes of importing a pass-catching tight end, but I’d insist that the team doesn’t have that much capital to exchange. Instead, it’s critical for Payton to prioritize and scheme open the Broncos tight ends to utilize as both a security blanket and unsuspecting targets in what should be a competitive game against the Chargers.
