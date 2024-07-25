Broncos Reveal Good News on Rookie RB Audric Estimé Front
In Sean Payton's first press conference of Denver Broncos training camp on Tuesday, he hinted that rookie running back Audric Estimé would be ready to go. Estimé missed the bulk of the Broncos' offseason training program with ane injury, undergoing a minor knee scope and casting a pall on his training camp outlook, despite team assurances he'd be ready.
However, Estimé has been out there practicing this week as the Broncos have kicked off training camp. Fans will get their first look at the fifth-round pick on Friday, when camp opens to the public (via ticketing).
9NEWS' Mike Klis highlighted Estimé's return in his most recent column.
"Not only is Javonte Williams lighter, but the running back position received a further boost from the return of rookie Audric Estime. A fifth-round rookie from Notre Dame, Estime suffered a knee injury in the first week of OTAs in May and underwent a minor scope procedure. Payton said then Estime would be back by training camp and he didn’t lie. Estime appeared to be running well," Klis wrote.
The former Fighting Irish star is coming off a phenomenal final season. Estimé rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per tote. Crazily, he totaled 2,261 yards and a whopping 29 touchdowns in his last two seasons and exits the college ranks with a career yards-per-carry average of 6.2.
At 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, Estimé is a bruiser. But he's also got some wiggle and explosion. He's not the fastest in a straight line, running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, but his 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump placed him in the 86 and 87 percentile, respectively.
Estimé is a powerful runner and he brings some receiving chops to the table for Payton's offense, too. Estimé joins a running back stable in Denver that features some fierce competition this summer, with veterans Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie at the top, with fellow rookie (undrafted) Blake Watson factoring in at some point when he returns from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
Estimé's arrival in the draft foreshadowed Williams' contract year, so while it's safe to say that the Broncos are preparing for life without their former 2021 second-round pick, it doesn't mean he's going anywhere anytime soon. The slimmed-down Williams is looking good in camp thus far, and Payton has already lauded his projected RB1.
Time will tell how the Broncos' running back battle shakes out, but so long as he stays healthy, fans can count on Estimé being around for the 2024 season.
